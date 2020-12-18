Zesco United edged to the top of the FAZ Super Division table on Friday after collecting a draw at Green Eagles.

The match ended 0-0 at Independence Stadium in Choma to see Zesco crawl up to number one from second on 19 points from eleven games, exchanging places with Buildcon who are a point behind and only play this Saturday.

This was Zesco’s last game in 2020 and they return to action after the Christmas break on January 9 when they hosts Nkwazi at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Eagles on the other hand rebounded with the draw a week after they were beaten 3-1 away by struggling defending league champions Nkana in Kitwe.

Aggrey Chiyangi’s side jumps from 11th to 9th on 12 points from eight games with two matches in hand.

But there is not Christmas break for Eagles who return to action on December 23 when they host Cotonsport of Cameroon in a CAF Confederation Cup second round, first leg match in Lusaka.

Eagles will then close 2020 on December 30 with a rescheduled Week 7 league fixture away at promoted Indeni.

WEEK 11 RESULT AND FIXTURES

18/12/2020

Green Eagles 0-Zesco United 0

19/12/2020

Zanaco-Lumwana Radiants

Green Buffaloes-Forset Rangers

Red Arrows-Young Green Eagles

Indeni-Lusaka Dynamos

Prison Leopards-Buildcon

Green Buffaloes-Forest Rangers

20/12/2020

Power Dynamos-Kabwe Warriors

27/01/2021

Kitwe United-Napsa Stars

Nkwazi-Nkana