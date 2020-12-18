9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 18, 2020
Zesco United Go Top After Stalemate at Eagles

By sports
Zesco United edged to the top of the FAZ Super Division table on Friday after collecting a draw at Green Eagles.

The match ended 0-0 at Independence Stadium in Choma to see Zesco crawl up to number one from second on 19 points from eleven games, exchanging places with Buildcon who are a point behind and only play this Saturday.

This was Zesco’s last game in 2020 and they return to action after the Christmas break on January 9 when they hosts Nkwazi at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Eagles on the other hand rebounded with the draw a week after they were beaten 3-1 away by struggling defending league champions Nkana in Kitwe.

Aggrey Chiyangi’s side jumps from 11th to 9th on 12 points from eight games with two matches in hand.

But there is not Christmas break for Eagles who return to action on December 23 when they host Cotonsport of Cameroon in a CAF Confederation Cup second round, first leg match in Lusaka.

Eagles will then close 2020 on December 30 with a rescheduled Week 7 league fixture away at promoted Indeni.

WEEK 11 RESULT AND FIXTURES
18/12/2020

Green Eagles 0-Zesco United 0
19/12/2020
Zanaco-Lumwana Radiants
Green Buffaloes-Forset Rangers
Red Arrows-Young Green Eagles
Indeni-Lusaka Dynamos
Prison Leopards-Buildcon
Green Buffaloes-Forest Rangers
20/12/2020
Power Dynamos-Kabwe Warriors
27/01/2021
Kitwe United-Napsa Stars
Nkwazi-Nkana

Samuel Matete on Elective ZAA AGM Ballot

Feature Sports sports - 1
The Zambia Athletics Association (ZAA) has declared Samuel Matete's presidential nomination valid ahead of Saturday's elective annual general meeting in Lusaka. Matete, the former 400m...
Read more

Zesco United Introduce Foreign Quota System

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zesco United has moved ahead of the pack and introduced a self-imposed foreign player quota. A lot of lip-service has been flying around over the...
Read more

Firing Fear Haunts Winless Kitwe United Coach

Feature Sports sports - 2
Kitwe United coach Stephen Mwansa fears for his job as his promoted side remain rooted at the bottom of the FAZ Super Division. Winless Chingalika,...
Read more

Back-to-Back League Wins Cheers Nkana Bench

Feature Sports sports - 1
Interim Nkana coach Kaunda Simonda says Wednesday’s 2-0 home win over bottom placed and winless Kitwe United was a good welcome for his new...
Read more

