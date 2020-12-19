The government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU has releases K4.1 million for the air-lifting of examination papers for all schools that are located in hard-to-reach areas.

Speaking to the media in Lusaka, DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe disclosed that the money has been paid to the Zambia Airforce (ZAF) that has since commenced the exercise to deliver examination papers.

Mr Chanda Kabwe said the government will further release another K3.5 million next week to fully settle the amount required to airlift the papers for all schools that cannot be reached by road.

Mr Kabwe said the government is working hard to ensure that no pupil or student is disadvantaged by the hazards that have been caused by heavy rainfall.

He emphasized that President Edgar Lungu values education so much that he has made sure that the progression of pupils across the country is not disturbed either by the epidemic or floods.

The National Coordinator said the Zambia Airforce have so far delivered papers to Ngabwe and Luano Districts in Central Province, Mazabuka District in Southern Province, Chama District in Muchinga Province, Mitete District in Western Province as well as Chavuma District in Northwestern Province.

He further disclosed that his office working together with line Ministries and Departments is providing the necessary sanitary facilities to ensure pupils are protected from COVID-19 as they prepare and write examinations.

He reiterated that the whole exercise has been made possible because of the multi-sectoral approach of working which the government with the guidance of the Head of State has adopted.