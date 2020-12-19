9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 19, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government Releases K 4.1 million for Airlifting of Examination Papers

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Government Releases K 4.1 million for Airlifting of Examination Papers
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU has releases K4.1 million for the air-lifting of examination papers for all schools that are located in hard-to-reach areas.

Speaking to the media in Lusaka, DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe disclosed that the money has been paid to the Zambia Airforce (ZAF) that has since commenced the exercise to deliver examination papers.

Mr Chanda Kabwe said the government will further release another K3.5 million next week to fully settle the amount required to airlift the papers for all schools that cannot be reached by road.

Mr Kabwe said the government is working hard to ensure that no pupil or student is disadvantaged by the hazards that have been caused by heavy rainfall.
He emphasized that President Edgar Lungu values education so much that he has made sure that the progression of pupils across the country is not disturbed either by the epidemic or floods.

The National Coordinator said the Zambia Airforce have so far delivered papers to Ngabwe and Luano Districts in Central Province, Mazabuka District in Southern Province, Chama District in Muchinga Province, Mitete District in Western Province as well as Chavuma District in Northwestern Province.

He further disclosed that his office working together with line Ministries and Departments is providing the necessary sanitary facilities to ensure pupils are protected from COVID-19 as they prepare and write examinations.

He reiterated that the whole exercise has been made possible because of the multi-sectoral approach of working which the government with the guidance of the Head of State has adopted.

Previous articleDEC cautions citizens on the dangers of brewing ‘Kachasu’
Next articleNevers Mumba Details his Restrictions and Release while in the Democratic Republic of Congo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Police in Lusaka summon HH over reasons yet to be established

Police in Lusaka have summoned Leader of the opposition UPND Hakainde Hichilema for questioning over reasons yet to be...
Read more
General News

Lungu President Lungu holds closed door meeting with the Litunga

Chief Editor - 3
President Edgar Lungu has yesterday afternoon paid a courtesy call on the Litunga of Western Province at his palace. President Lungu was received by...
Read more
Columns

Nevers Mumba Details his Restrictions and Release while in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Chief Editor - 1
By Dr. Nevers Mumba THE RELEASE: On Monday 14th December 2020 at 18:15 hrs, I was released from the restriction I had been placed under...
Read more
General News

Government Releases K 4.1 million for Airlifting of Examination Papers

Chief Editor - 0
The government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU has releases K4.1 million for the air-lifting of examination papers for all schools that are...
Read more
Economy

DEC cautions citizens on the dangers of brewing ‘Kachasu’

Chief Editor - 1
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has warned the community in Chief Mkhanya’s Chiefdom in Mambwe district against drug abuse. This follows complaints by the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police in Lusaka summon HH over reasons yet to be established

General News Chief Editor - 1
Police in Lusaka have summoned Leader of the opposition UPND Hakainde Hichilema for questioning over reasons yet to be established. Mr Hichilema has been asked...
Read more

Lungu President Lungu holds closed door meeting with the Litunga

General News Chief Editor - 3
President Edgar Lungu has yesterday afternoon paid a courtesy call on the Litunga of Western Province at his palace. President Lungu was received by...
Read more

Government concerned with the low number of school leavers finding places in tertiary institutions

General News Chief Editor - 14
Government has expressed concerns with the low number of school leavers finding places in tertiary institutions. And Minister of Higher Education, Brian Mushimba says this...
Read more

Money being Paid Back by Ministers is Initial Payment, UPND will Ensure they Pay More Money Back-HH

General News Chief Editor - 220
United party For national Development (UPND) President, Hakainde Hichilema has described the amount of money being paid back by Ministers who illegally stayed in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.