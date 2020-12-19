President Edgar Lungu has yesterday afternoon paid a courtesy call on the Litunga of Western Province at his palace.

President Lungu was received by the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Prime Minister Ngambela Manyando Mukela and senior Indunas at the Limulunga palace, where he held a closed door meeting with the Litunga.

He was accompanied by Ministers of Agriculture Michael Katambo, Western Province Minister Richard Kapita, Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, PF Southern and Western Province Chairpersons and other senior dignitaries.

The President is today morning expected to inspect the Cashew Infrastructure Development Project (CIDP) and fish ponds in Sefula area of Mongu and will later attend the Western Province PF Party Convention.

Earlier, President Edgar Lungu called for restoration of discipline in the Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Western Province. The Head of State noted with concern that the disorderliness being exhibited by PF members especially in western province, may negatively damage the image of the party.

President Lungu expressed his apprehension when he addressed Mongu residents who received him to a thunderous welcome at Mongu Airport yesterday afternoon.

President Lungu however, said as Head of State and the ruling party, will concentrate on delivering development to all parts of the country to improve the living standards of the Zambian people.

“My government is delivering on the much needed development in the country and we will concentrate on initiating more developmental projects as promised,” President Lungu stated.

And Western Province Chairperson, Kufuka Kufuka said the developmental agenda of the ruling party has spread to all parts of the country and Mongu has not been left behind.

The President is on a two day working visit to Western Province.