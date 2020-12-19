9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 19, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Lungu President Lungu holds closed door meeting with the Litunga

By Chief Editor
41 views
3
General News Lungu President Lungu holds closed door meeting with the Litunga
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has yesterday afternoon paid a courtesy call on the Litunga of Western Province at his palace.

President Lungu was received by the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Prime Minister Ngambela Manyando Mukela and senior Indunas at the Limulunga palace, where he held a closed door meeting with the Litunga.

He was accompanied by Ministers of Agriculture Michael Katambo, Western Province Minister Richard Kapita, Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, PF Southern and Western Province Chairpersons and other senior dignitaries.

The President is today morning expected to inspect the Cashew Infrastructure Development Project (CIDP) and fish ponds in Sefula area of Mongu and will later attend the Western Province PF Party Convention.

Earlier, President Edgar Lungu called for restoration of discipline in the Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Western Province. The Head of State noted with concern that the disorderliness being exhibited by PF members especially in western province, may negatively damage the image of the party.

President Lungu expressed his apprehension when he addressed Mongu residents who received him to a thunderous welcome at Mongu Airport yesterday afternoon.

President Lungu however, said as Head of State and the ruling party, will concentrate on delivering development to all parts of the country to improve the living standards of the Zambian people.

“My government is delivering on the much needed development in the country and we will concentrate on initiating more developmental projects as promised,” President Lungu stated.

And Western Province Chairperson, Kufuka Kufuka said the developmental agenda of the ruling party has spread to all parts of the country and Mongu has not been left behind.

The President is on a two day working visit to Western Province.

Previous articleNevers Mumba Details his Restrictions and Release while in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Next articlePolice in Lusaka summon HH over reasons yet to be established

3 COMMENTS

  2. Western province pf convention when you are refusing other political parties to launch or ralliies on the excuse of non existent covid. Tu fi.kala imwe.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Police in Lusaka summon HH over reasons yet to be established

Police in Lusaka have summoned Leader of the opposition UPND Hakainde Hichilema for questioning over reasons yet to be...
Read more
General News

Lungu President Lungu holds closed door meeting with the Litunga

Chief Editor - 3
President Edgar Lungu has yesterday afternoon paid a courtesy call on the Litunga of Western Province at his palace. President Lungu was received by...
Read more
Columns

Nevers Mumba Details his Restrictions and Release while in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Chief Editor - 1
By Dr. Nevers Mumba THE RELEASE: On Monday 14th December 2020 at 18:15 hrs, I was released from the restriction I had been placed under...
Read more
General News

Government Releases K 4.1 million for Airlifting of Examination Papers

Chief Editor - 0
The government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU has releases K4.1 million for the air-lifting of examination papers for all schools that are...
Read more
Economy

DEC cautions citizens on the dangers of brewing ‘Kachasu’

Chief Editor - 1
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has warned the community in Chief Mkhanya’s Chiefdom in Mambwe district against drug abuse. This follows complaints by the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police in Lusaka summon HH over reasons yet to be established

General News Chief Editor - 1
Police in Lusaka have summoned Leader of the opposition UPND Hakainde Hichilema for questioning over reasons yet to be established. Mr Hichilema has been asked...
Read more

Government Releases K 4.1 million for Airlifting of Examination Papers

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU has releases K4.1 million for the air-lifting of examination papers for all schools that are...
Read more

Government concerned with the low number of school leavers finding places in tertiary institutions

General News Chief Editor - 15
Government has expressed concerns with the low number of school leavers finding places in tertiary institutions. And Minister of Higher Education, Brian Mushimba says this...
Read more

Money being Paid Back by Ministers is Initial Payment, UPND will Ensure they Pay More Money Back-HH

General News Chief Editor - 220
United party For national Development (UPND) President, Hakainde Hichilema has described the amount of money being paid back by Ministers who illegally stayed in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.