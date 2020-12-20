A movement for voter sensitization has been launched in Muchinga province so as to end voter apathy in the region.

The movement has come up as a result of the province being among other provinces in the country recording the highest voter apathy and lowest voter registration.

Speaking during the launch of the movement for voter sensitization last night in Chinsali district of Muchinga province, Paramount Chief Mpezeni said the traditional leadership has decided to be part of the movement in order to boost the voter turn up in 2021 to 90 percent in the country.

Chief Mpezeni said he is optimistic that the sensitization will succeed as it will continue to work even after the elections next and will only stop after the minds sets of people have charged.

He said it is important for everyone to fully participate in the electoral process for the betterment of the nation saying acquiring a voters’ card is an important tool that can be used for change.

“You can use the voters’ card to usher in a responsible leader that will improve the nation therefore, let us register in numbers as well as turn up in masses to voter come not year august,” he added.

He encouraged all traditional leaders to continue educating every Zambian on the vices of voter apathy.

The Paramount Chief said this through Senior Chief Madzimawe during the launch of the movement last night at Chinsali Girls School Hall.

And speaking when he graced the event, Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone, said the movement is a step in the right direction and is commendable.

Mr Sichone said this in a speech read on his behalf by Chinsali Member of Parliament Kalelwe Mukosa.

He said the movement will help the public to understand their rights and responsibilities by being well informed and fully participate in the electoral process.

“To the MVS lets ensure that we discourage youths from being used us tools of violence at all times and the use of bad language”, he added.

And several residents among them traditional leaders and the clergy were last night crowned as MVS ambassadors for Muchinga province.