Economy
The Clergy trained in Entrepreneurship

Central Province Minister, Sydney Mushanga, says government places training of citizen as an asset to the country’s development.

Mr Mushanga said training of citizens in life sustaining skills is one way of empowering the nation to venture into entrepreneurship.

Mr Mushanga was speaking when he officially opened the Entrepreneurship empowerment programme for the clergy organized by Chreso University in Kabwe.

The Minister observed that the COVID-19 has affected the church to an extent that some churches have closed because of the restrictive health preventive guidelines.

He said COVID-19 has left little money trickling into the church offering basket thus becoming difficult to sustain the work of God.

“It is the first time that a university has come on board to empower the men and women of the collar with life skills,” Mr Mushanga observed.

“This, therefore, entails that a modern day pastor, reverend or priest has to find means and ways to survival unlike having only a single source of income,” he said.

He urged the clergy who were attending the training to use the skills imparted in them to better their welfare and service to the congregants.

Meanwhile, Chreso University Deputy Registrar, Ekelesi Kasambula said the higher learning institution is duty bound and compelled to compliment the efforts of government in service delivery.

Ms Kasambula observed that President Edgar Lungu has clearly demonstrated unwavering commitment by ensuring the clergy are fully engaged as key stakeholders in the development agenda of the country.

1 COMMENT

  1. Pentecostal pastors are entrepreneurs and their churches are enterprises, they’re merchants of the gospel. This training will just further sharpen their money cajoling skills. May the Lord save us from these conmen

