Larry Mweetwa, a Zambian national living in the UK was on Friday ordered to leave Zambia within 48 Hours by the Immigration Department in unexplained circumstances.

According to the Deportation Order, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo declared Mr. Mweetwa’s presence in Zambia as inimical to the country’s interests.

Mr Mweetwa, an outspoken member of the UPND was in Zambia for his Christmas holiday, visit his family and help mobilise people to register as voters in Mbabala Constituency where he intends to contest as Member of Parliament.

He also holds dual nationality with that of the U.K.

Mr Mweetwa confirmed his deportation on his Facebook page described the experience as sad.

“It’s with a sad heart I share my ordeal. I went to Zambia to spend Christmas and also assist in mobilising voters in Mbabala constituency. When I reached at the boarder I paid visa fees $50 and toll gate fees $50 and the immigration cleared me and stamped my passport and gave me 30 days to stay in the country because I was using a dual nationality passport,” he explained.

“So later I asked my agent to deliver my BMW I was using and rushed to Livingstone general hospital for a medical emergency and also to send money to our constituency to hire trucks to take our people to register as voters. I was later called by the senior immigration Officer, a Mr. Mwansa that they are sorting out a ka small issue regarding my passport. To my surprise I was told my visa has been cancelled due to noncompliance to immigration regulations! when I asked them what was wrong with my passport I was told nothing was wrong.”

He stressed that he was issued with a visa which he paid for and the Department of Immigrations stamped his passport and gave him 30days to be in Zambia and that he complied.

“How can you deport a citizen of the country?” he questioned.

“They lied that I was born in UK yet in the same passport it’s clear I was born in Choma kwa Macha. I demanded them to refund my $100 they refused and a Mr. Mwansa made sure he chased me from the boarder that I go and wait on the Botswana side.”

He continued, “I want to put it clear here that I have no problems with the rest of the Immigration staff at Kazungula, they are the best and they even invited me to eat lunch with them. I know my wonderful brother Mr. Mwansa is working hard under trying and challenging moments in our country.”

Mr Mweetwa said his lawyers are on this case and he will avail further details later.