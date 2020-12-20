9.5 C
Zanaco Roar to Number 2, Penalty Saves Power From Warriors

Zanaco roared into second place of the FAZ Super Division table on Sunday following an emphatic 4-0 home win over struggling Lumwana Radiants at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

A brace each by Moses Phiri and substitute Abraham Siankombo sunk Lumwana to dispatch the second from bottom side to their third straight league defeat and also left new coach Tenant Chembo without a point in as many games in charge.

Phiri struck twice in the 21st and 44th minutes to put Zanaco 2-0 into halftime.

Siankombo, who replaced Ernest Mbewe in the 57th, scored in the 62nd and 89th minutes courtesy of assists from Phiri and captain Roger Kola respectively.

Zanaco have 18 points, tied with Buildcon and have exchanged places with the latter who are relegated to number three are a point behind leaders Zesco United after eleven games played.

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos are 6th following a 1-1 home draw at Arthur Davies Stadium with Kabwe Warriors.

Ex-Power midfielder Mathews Nkowane put Warriors ahead in the 28th minute but striker Alex Ngonga leveled matters from the spot in the 58th minute.

Power has 15 points while 10th placed Warriors have 12 points from nine games played each.

