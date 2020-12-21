9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 21, 2020
General News
ECZ officers should to work up to midnight-Emmanuel Mulenga

Ndola Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Mulenga has cautioned all officers issuing voters cards in his constituency to ensure that they work up to midnight as directed by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Nshindano.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mulenga said adhering to ECZ pronouncement that all centres should close exactly at midnight will give chance to those seeking to obtain voters cards on the final day of the extension period.

Mr. Mulenga who toured various registration centres in his constituency said while at the Civic center that he is overwhelmed with the zeal shown by Zambians to register as voters irrespective of them doing it on the final day.

“This is an indication that Zambians have realised it is their right to vote. My desire is to see to it that all registration centres go up to midnight as stated by Mr. Nshindano,” Mr. Mulenga said.

Mr. Mulenga emphasised that people should not be sent away because an officer wants to knock off but only do this after midnight.

He, however, urged Zambians to avoid last minute services which he said come with their own disadvantages.

He said this after undertaking a tour of selected registration centres within Ndola Central Constituency.

Earlier, Mr. Mulenga implored parishoners at Nkwazi’s St. Elizabeth Catholic Church to use the remaining hours and obtain voters cards for them to be able to vote in next year’s general elections.

And speaking earlier, Father Andrew Mwila in his sermon said Zambians should seek the face of God first for them to see peace harmony.

Father Mwila said seeking the face of God will is only way Zambians will find solutions to the challenges they are facing.

