The Zambia Police Service in Lusaka on, May 28, 2024, recorded a warn and caution statement and detained Honourable Maureen Mabonga, aged 40, Member of Parliament for Mfuwe Constituency.

Honourable Maureen Mabonga has been detained for the following offences:

1. Seditious Practices: Contrary to Section 57, 1 (b) as read with Section 60, 1 (e) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

2. Expressing or Showing Ridicule or Contempt for Persons Because of Tribe or Place of Origin: Contrary to Section 70 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

These charges follow thorough investigations into actions and statements made by Honourable Mabonga that are deemed to incite rebellion against state authority and promote tribal discrimination and contempt, which threaten national unity and public order.

Honourable Maureen Mabonga is currently detained in police custody. She will appear in court soon to face the charges brought against her.

The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their status, are held accountable for actions that undermine peace and unity in our nation.

We urge the public to remain calm and avoid making speculative statements that could heighten tensions. As Zambia police Service we are dedicated to conduct our duties with fairness and integrity, ensuring that justice is served.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.