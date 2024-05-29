President Hakainde Hichilema has warned anyone trying to divide Zambians on tribal lines that the long arm of the law will visit them.

The President says Zambia has enjoyed peace and tranquility since independence and that he will not allow anyone to divide the peace loving Zambians.

The Head of State was speaking when he addressed scores of Ndola residents who turned up at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport to welcome him.

The President arrived in Ndola at 12:25hours for a 2-day working visit to the Copperbelt Province aboard the Presidential jet.

Speaking earlier, Copperbelt Provincial Minister, Elisha Matambo informed the President that the province was grateful that the government is resurrecting a lot of things that were considered dead in the province such as the Shaft 28 mine in Luanshya.

