The government has cautioned residents to strictly adhere to the convid-19 health guidelines as a new wave of the pandemic heightens.

And government has advised the health authorities in Monze District to closely monitor the use of mosquito nets that are being distributed freely if the disease burden was to be reduced again.

Speaking during a Monze District epidemic preparedness committee meeting held at the council chamber today, Monze District Commissioner Munachoongo Muleya noted that people have completely ignored health guidelines on the convid-19, a situation she pointed out would be disastrous for the District if a variant type breaks out.

Ms Muleya further urged Monze residents to take serious health guidelines such as wearing face masks, regular hand washing, and stop handshakes so as to prevent the new wave of the disease from spreading to the District.

The District Commissioner also directed law enforcement officers in the District to ensure that people follow health guidelines.

According to the Ministry of Health COVI-19, updates today the country recorded 52 new confirmed convid-19 cases out of 6,124 tests conducted in the last 24 hours with two deaths from what is believed to be the second wave of the pandemic.

“ I want to caution people of Monze strictly adhere to covid-19 health guidelines and take this warning seriously because the new wave of this pandemic will be disastrous for us if we do not do that,” said Mrs Muleya.

Among the anti-COVID guidelines set by the ministry include washing of hands with soap, wearing of facemasks and social distancing.

And Mrs Muleya says it was disheartening that despite the government and its cooperating partners supporting the fight against Malaria, some communities have continued to misuse mosquito nets for fishing and garden fencing.

“ This trend was retrogressive in the fight against Malaria in the District which had made positive progress in 2019 with malaria cases at 742 as compared to the current 2,483 representing a Malaria incidence increase from 3.7 to 8.9 per 1000 population, “ she said.

The District Commissioner called for close monitoring coupled with continued sensitisation to communities to ensure that people use mosquito nets for the intended purposes.

Meanwhile, the District Commissioner has warned civil servants to desist from absconding to participate in the Keep Monze Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign.

”Civil servants are eyes of the government and are expected to implement all government programmes without fail and so starting this last Friday of December am directing all civil servants together with residents to participate in the Keep Monze Clean Campaign,” said Mrs Muleya.

She explained the campaign should be taken seriously by all Monze residents as it was the only way to prevent disease outbreaks in the District.

The District Commissioner was responding to concerns raised by Monze Town Council Chief Health Inspector Muchoka Muchoka who pointed out that most government departments shun the Keep Monze Clean Campaign.

And during a presentation senior Environmental Health Officer Gift Hazyondo highlighted a lack transport, cholera and Convid-19 centre, poor response by residents to disease outbreak preventive measures as some of thorny challenges the Health authorities in the District was grappling with.