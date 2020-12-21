Athletics great Samuel Matete has accepted his loss to Elias Mpondela in the ZAA presidential contest despite noting some anomalies during the elective annual general meeting held on Saturday in Lusaka.

Matete lost to Mpondela by 51 -25 votes to incumbent Mpondela during the ZAA elections.

In an interview, Matete, the former 400m hurdles world champion, charged that the constitution was not followed during the AGM

“At the end of the day it is a fact that the results were announced in favour of Mr Mpondela. And I walked to him and shook hands; you cannot run away from the fact that he was announced as the winner,” Matete said.

“Who am I to nullify the elections when I am not the one in charge of elections?”

The 1996 Olympics Silver medalist questioned the credibility of the Electoral College used at the ZAA indaba.

“Some clubs that voted are not members of ZAA and we don’t even know where they came from. Even now I am still trying to get hold of the Electoral College as we were not given the Electoral College pamphlets,” Matete said.

Meanwhile, Matete has revealed that he will only take up the proposed position on the ZAA technical bench when he is written to and signs a contract.

After victory, Mpondela told journalists that Matete will be part of the ZAA technical bench.

“That has to be put in writing and signed by both parties for me to be part of the technical team,” Matete said.

“You know what happened last time I reconciled with ZAA and I was appointed National Assistant coach and Copperbelt Director by mouth and nothing materialised. There was no appointment letter or contract. I do not want to go through the same things again,” he said.

Matete added:”I am still part of athletics and I will always be. I will continue developing athletes through my club.”