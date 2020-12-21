About 75 cooperatives have been empowered with chickens and goats under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock in Nakonde district, in Muchinga Province.

And speaking during the handover, to the beneficiaries, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo said the ministry wants to empower the people in order to uplift their livelihoods.

Professor Luo said 50 percent of the members in the cooperatives are women, while 30 are youths and 20 percent are men.

The Minister told the beneficiaries that the empowerment should be used for its intended benefit, in order to ensure that it enhances their living conditions.

Professor Luo also cautioned the beneficiaries against selling the livestock but ensure that numbers multiply, in order for more people to benefit from the empowerment.

“Be very serious with the business you have been empowered with as the animals you have been given are not ordinary animals,” she told the cooperatives.

And Nakonde Member of Parliament Izukanji Siwanzi who also witnessed the handover has appealed to the cooperatives to take advantage of the empowerment.

Mr. Siwanzi added that this gesture by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock shows that government cares about people.

“As people of Nakonde, we are happy with this wonderful gift that we have received from the government,” said Mr. Siwanzi.

And the Nakonde district women association Chairperson Chola Nachizya appealed to all the women cooperatives, to multiply what they have been given and in turn pass on to other women cooperatives.

Ms. Nachizya added that the women have been given capital to start ventures which can turn into big businesses if cared for properly.

“This is a wonderful gift that we have received which will go a long way in transforming lives of the beneficiaries,” said Ms. Nachizya.

About 2000 chickens and 150 goats were given to the Nakonde district to be shared among the 75 cooperatives.