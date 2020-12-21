9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 21, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Stephen Kampyongo shocked and humbled by Peter Sinkamba’s Gesture

By Chief Editor
41 views
3
Headlines Stephen Kampyongo shocked and humbled by Peter Sinkamba’s Gesture
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has said that he is humbled and at the same time shocked by Green Party President Peter Sinkamba’s gesture to pay part of the money he owes the treasury for staying in his ministerial office after the dissolution of parliament in 2016.

Mr Sinkamba last week paid K55, 000 to the government out of which K30, 000 is for Mr. Musenge and K25, 000 for Hon Kampyongo who are among the 64 Ministers that overstayed in office after the dissolution of parliament.

Hon Kampyongo has commended the opposition leader for the gesture which he says shows that people appreciate the role he has continued to play in the governance of the nation.

“I think for me at this point what matters most is that Mr. Sinkamba has shown appreciation for my service to mother Zambia and as such has opted to pay the money I am owing the treasury even when he is well aware that I have at no time refused to acknowledge the ruling of the constitutional court and pay the money as ordered,” Hon Kampyongo said.

Speaking in an interview, Hon Kampyongo said that he would further be engaging Mr. Sinkamba to understand the genesis of his gesture.

He said that engaging Green President Sinkamba so as to ensure that it does not appear that he is unable to execute the ConCourt obligation.

Previous articleMiles to comply with directive to restrict his wedding guests to 300

3 COMMENTS

  1. A sign that even mr sinkamba has confidence in our government and its leadership. He acknowledges that it is human to sometimes get the rules wrong but what matters is rectifying them and learning. We thank you Peter for being mature unlike those in upnd who have chosen to politicize this. That is why they lose elections

  3. The Green party members don’t want Sinkamba any more because he has not been releasing any money for party mobilization but he is releasing money to bail you out, and I am sure you are shocked that he has paid for you because you know you can afford to pay for yourself

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 3

Stephen Kampyongo shocked and humbled by Peter Sinkamba’s Gesture

Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has said that he is humbled and at the same time shocked by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

UPND plan to block the nomination of President Lungu in 2021 Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 63
United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta has said that his will petition the nomination of Edgar Lungu and file...
Read more

UPND’s Larry Mweetwa deported from Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 334
Larry Mweetwa, a Zambian national living in the UK was on Friday ordered to leave Zambia within 48 Hours by the Immigration Department in...
Read more

Western Province has resources to transform the province into a major economic hub and contribute to the economy-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
President Edgar Lungu has noted that Western Province is endowed with a variety of natural resources that must be harnessed to transform the province...
Read more

President Lungu launches the cashew planting season in Mongu

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
President Edgar Lungu has directed the Department of Agriculture in Mongu District of Western Province to advice farmers on the best crops that can...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.