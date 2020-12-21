9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 21, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

UPND plan to block the nomination of President Lungu in 2021 Elections

By Chief Editor
41 views
20
Headlines UPND plan to block the nomination of President Lungu in 2021 Elections
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta has said that his will petition the nomination of Edgar Lungu and file for an injunction to prevent him from filing in his presidential nomination papers for disregarding the August 8, 2016 ConCourt order for 63 former and current ministers to pay back the salaries and allowances they illegally accrued when they remained in office after Parliament was dissolved.

In an interview with the Party’s media team yesterday, Mr.Mwaliteta said that President Lungu was expected to uphold the Constitution and that failure to do so led to ministers undermining and aggregating its provisions.

“We are demanding for the Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu to resign. He should resign because he has abrogated the Constitution of Zambia. The presidency is there to protect the Constitution but here is a President who abrogated the Constitution by allowing ministers to stay in office when they were not supposed to. And, if he is not going to resign, we will petition his nominations next year,” he said.

Mr.Mwaliteta said that it’s laughable that the head of State, who is a pronounced legal practitioner could suddenly u-turn and order his ministers to pay back in excess of K4.2 million contrary to his earlier guidance.

“This is a president who allowed ministers not to pay back allowances and salaries illegally accrued when they stayed in office and later u-turned and told them to pay back,” he said.

Previous articleBanks urged to come up with with stimulus empowerment packages targeting women and youths

20 COMMENTS

  10. Has Mwaliteta now gotten a Grade 12 Certificate ai? Seems he doesn’t understand anything with laws of this country; now am thinking what he was doing in Parliament

    1
    1

  11. The Mandatory Order of Injunction against Ineligibility does not have to wait for next year. The Petition, including that on Holding Office Twice, can be submitted against the ECZ now! The ECZ is a Govt Agency, whose officers can be restrained from accepting any purported Nomination under the Administrative Law Provisions for Legal cause against such officers , by aggrieved Citizens!

  12. Dullness at its highest peak..the supreme Court ruled that they can stay and they did. After an appeal the con court over ruled and made ministers to pay back. So, why block ecl? If this is the caliber of pipo we re ushering then I feel for mother zambia.

  13. Lungu should be blocked in 2021 in the public interests irregardless of UPND /Mwaliteta’s comments. ECL has wrecked the Zambian economy badly so his nomination should be blocked in public interests.

    1

  15. Why are you afraid of a dirty thieving drunkard lawyer from the toliet pit latrines of Chawama? Theses are the same UPND who insulted the late His Excellency, Michael Sata to his grave calling him an Ailing Dictator Urine Bag.
    Under5 Poniyo Niyo Dogs UPND

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 20

UPND plan to block the nomination of President Lungu in 2021 Elections

United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta has said that his will petition the nomination...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

UPND’s Larry Mweetwa deported from Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 320
Larry Mweetwa, a Zambian national living in the UK was on Friday ordered to leave Zambia within 48 Hours by the Immigration Department in...
Read more

Western Province has resources to transform the province into a major economic hub and contribute to the economy-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
President Edgar Lungu has noted that Western Province is endowed with a variety of natural resources that must be harnessed to transform the province...
Read more

President Lungu launches the cashew planting season in Mongu

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
President Edgar Lungu has directed the Department of Agriculture in Mongu District of Western Province to advice farmers on the best crops that can...
Read more

Government Sets Minimum Wage for Truck and Bus Drivers at K3 000 and K2 200 Respectively

Headlines Chief Editor - 91
Minister of Labor and Social Security Joyce Simukoko says the government has concluded consultations on the minimum wages for truck and bus drivers. She has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.