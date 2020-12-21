United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta has said that his will petition the nomination of Edgar Lungu and file for an injunction to prevent him from filing in his presidential nomination papers for disregarding the August 8, 2016 ConCourt order for 63 former and current ministers to pay back the salaries and allowances they illegally accrued when they remained in office after Parliament was dissolved.
In an interview with the Party’s media team yesterday, Mr.Mwaliteta said that President Lungu was expected to uphold the Constitution and that failure to do so led to ministers undermining and aggregating its provisions.
“We are demanding for the Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu to resign. He should resign because he has abrogated the Constitution of Zambia. The presidency is there to protect the Constitution but here is a President who abrogated the Constitution by allowing ministers to stay in office when they were not supposed to. And, if he is not going to resign, we will petition his nominations next year,” he said.
Mr.Mwaliteta said that it’s laughable that the head of State, who is a pronounced legal practitioner could suddenly u-turn and order his ministers to pay back in excess of K4.2 million contrary to his earlier guidance.
“This is a president who allowed ministers not to pay back allowances and salaries illegally accrued when they stayed in office and later u-turned and told them to pay back,” he said.
Our parliament is so useless coz this is fertile ground to impeach the dude….he cant be rapping our constitution daya and night for his own selfishness
Opposition have no numbers in parliament, it would be sheer waste of time!
Bishop Mosley it should not be about numbers but about the right thing, do u think he is rapping the opposition constitution or the republican constitution?…when u are in parliament its all about the country and not whorshiping individuals
This is Africa my brother!
Common sense is not common. Which court will tolerate your petition when the concourt ruled. Upnd u are time wasters come up with campaign strategies not the usual un productive noise
Lupiya Sekeleti enlighten us,what did the concourt rule exactly?
The Mandatory Order of Injunction against Ineligibility does not have to wait for next year. The Petition, including that on Holding Office Twice, can be submitted against the ECZ now! The ECZ is a Govt Agency, whose officers can be restrained from accepting any purported Nomination under the Administrative Law Provisions for Legal cause against such officers , by aggrieved Citizens!
Dullness at its highest peak..the supreme Court ruled that they can stay and they did. After an appeal the con court over ruled and made ministers to pay back. So, why block ecl? If this is the caliber of pipo we re ushering then I feel for mother zambia.
Lungu should be blocked in 2021 in the public interests irregardless of UPND /Mwaliteta’s comments. ECL has wrecked the Zambian economy badly so his nomination should be blocked in public interests.
