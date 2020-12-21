The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has hailed the government’s rescheduling of the first term in 2021.

In a statement released to the media, ZANEC Executive Director, George Hamusunga says the Ministry of General education’s decision to reschedule the re-opening of the first term from 4th January 4th,2020 to 18th, January 2020 is a step in the right direction.

Mr. Hamusunge said the move will enable parents and guardians to prepare adequately for their children’ s return to school both financially and mentally.

“After analyzing the responses from stakeholders, ZANEC would like to welcome the recent statement by the Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Dr. Jobbicks Kalumba in which he indicated that all schools will open for term one on 18th January 2021 instead of 4th January 2021 as earlier announced,” Mr. Hamusunga explained.

ZANEC appreciates the importance of ensuring that enough time is given to the marking of examination papers for Grades 9 and 12 candidates given the adjustment that was made to the examination calendar which now goes up to the end of December.

Mr. Hamusunga is hopeful that there will be no further adjustment to the academic calendar beyond what has already been proposed to ensure that the valuable gains is not lost that have been so far achieved in remediating the loss in learning time which was experienced this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Therefore, our hope is that the Ministry of Finance will release adequate funding to the Ministry of General Education in time so that the process of marking examination papers is done smoothly and as planned,” the Executive Director appealed.

Recently, Dr kalumba announced that in view of challenges caused by COVID-19 his ministry decided to reschedule the re-opening of the first term for 2021 from 4th, 2020 to 18TH January.

He said this will allow parents and guardians more time to adequately prepare their school going children and dependents for the new term.