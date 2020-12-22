By Sean Tembo,

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we have taken time to review the Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) that was presented by President Edgar Lungu last week Thursday. We wish to applaud the President and his Government for accepting that the Zambian economy is currently on a downward spiral and also for taking active steps to try and turnaround the economy onto a path of recovery, through an Economic Recovery Plan.

2. We are however disappointed to note that President Lungu’s Economic Recovery Plan lacks any substance and is therefore incapable of neither turning around the economy nor instilling confidence among economic players that the Zambian economy can be turned around by President Lungu and his Government.

3. From our perspective, there are four critical issues that have caused the plunge of our economy into a downward spiral. Number one; over-borrowing thereby causing debt distress. Number two; gross leakages for both tax and non-tax revenues thereby resulting in a small percentage of public revenues actually reaching the treasury. Number three; lack of accountability in public expenditure resulting in inflated costs for projects. Number four; unstable and unaffordable supply of electricity resulting in reduced production capacity in the economy.

4. Therefore, to the extent that President Lungu and his Government came up with an Economic Recovery Plan, our expectation was that such a plan will address all or some of the four major causes of our economic downturn today. However, the President’s Economic Recovery Plan was dismally inadequate as it failed to address the key causes of the downturn in our economy.

5. As Patriots for Economic Progress, our expectation was that the President will reach out to all economic think tanks in developing his Economic Turnaround Plan, regardless of the political affiliation of such think-tanks. That is because an economic turnaround plan is for the benefit of the entire nation and therefore, its formulation should not be based on partisan affiliation. However, the President decided to use the same inept Ministers and senior Government officials that are the key causes of Zambia’s economic malaise today, to find solutions for the economy’s turnaround. This is the main reason why the President’s Economic Recovery Plan is shallow and empty.

6. As Patriots for Economic Progress, our view is that the ability to turnaround our ailing economy is a major consideration among voters in next year’s presidential election. On the part of President Lungu, the Zambian people have seen for themselves, based on his shallow and empty Economic Recovery Plan, that him and his team are incapable of turning around our economic fortunes, and should therefore not be considered as an option in next years’ elections. President Lungu was given ample chance by the Zambian people to preside over the affairs of this nation. His shallow and empty Economic Recovery Plan is ample evidence that he has failed and has no plan or vision for this nation, whether now or in the future. There is absolutely no reason whatsoever why the Zambian people should cling onto a President that neither has a plan nor vision for the nation.

7. It is on the basis of the above that we wish to make a sincere plea to Zambians to consider retiring President Lungu next year, in the national interest. We appreciate the various contributions that he has made to this nation ever since he was elected into office in 2015, but he is not the right person to take this nation to the next level. We need to turn a fresh page. The Zambian people should therefore ensure that they do the needful on 12th August 2021.