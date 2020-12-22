Vice President Inonge Wina has called on Zambians to encourage tolerate divergent views in order to make the country a better for all.

Mrs. Wina noted that as the country heads towards the 2021 general elections, most people are misled into hatred and propelling acts of violence against each other.

Mrs Wina condemned the vice, thus urging people to love the country by defending its interest and work for the unity of the nation regardless of one’s race, tribe, religion or political affiliation.

The Vice President reminded Zambians the importance of upholding the national values and principles as enshrined in the constitution of Zambia.

“The unity and sense of patriotism has slowly been eroding. From being held and known as the beacon of peace and democracy, some people in Zambia have adopted criminal and political violence, tribalism, lawlessness and hooliganism,” Mrs. Wina stated.

The Vice President said this at the launch of the first-ever translated Information, Education and Communication (EIC) materials on national values and principles into seven local languages, in Lusaka.

Mrs. Wina commended the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious and Affairs and government partners for successfully translating the EIC materials into seven official local languages, among them being ; Bemba, Nyanja, Lozi, Tonga, Luvale, Lunda, and Kaonde, respectively.

She further explained that as cardinal as it is for every person to fully appreciate the national values and principles, it is important that they all understand the message which can only be possible if local languages are indoctrinated.

Mrs Wina reminded the directive by President Edgar Lungu for the national values and principles information, education and communication materials to be translated into local languages, acknowledging that various local tongues play as tools for effective communication.

“This, clearly demonstrates your eagerness to promote the national values and principles that we agreed upon and enshrined in our constitution. They are, therefore, a campus and a guide to every person and institution in Zambia,” the Vice President indicated.

And Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili said the move to translate the national values and principles is aimed at actualizing the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

Reverend Sumaili disclosed that her Ministry has held a number of sensitization activities on national values with various bodies but translating into local languages will increase adherence levels among all Zambians as they will be able to understand the materials.

The Minister noted that national values and principles are critical ingredients for developing the country but can only be achieved through adherence.

“Our national values are a compass to the running of government business and one’s personal life, the influence our attitude, behaviour and conduct as a people,” Reverend Sumaili stated.

And the traditional leadership have welcomed the move by government to translate the material into seven known local languages, saying that the document will be relatable and appreciated by many Zambians across chiefdoms.

Senior Chief Luembe of Nyimba District, Eastern Province, emphasized on the involvement of traditional leadership in upholding the national values and principles.

Chief Luembe acknowledged that government was doing its part and urged traditional leaders across the 288 chiefdoms to actively participate in instilling the national values and principles, saying that it is key in social cohesion and the development of the country.

“Involvement as traditional leaders is very critical in ensuring that all the people in our chiefdoms and our communities embrace national values and principles.

‘ The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs has made our work much easier through unveiling these materials,” Senior Chief Luembe mentioned.

He pointed out the need to transform the country at every level of society through involvement in the implementation of the document by all Zambians.

And the Vice President has wished Zambians a merry Christmas and a happy new year, urging every individual to peacefully celebrate the events.

Mrs. Wina reiterated the peace that the country has been known as a peaceful country across the world, saying that Zambians should uphold the position.

“This is the time when everyone should sing about peace, it should prevail in our nation and Africa as a whole, because we need peace to ensure that development takes root in our country,” Mrs. Wina counseled the nation.