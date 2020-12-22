Zambia’s leading road safety NGO, the Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST), says safety should be our top priority and if need be, the government should demolish the Alick Nkhata bridge to save lives.

The Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) has called for the total demolition of the Alick Nkhata Bridge in Lusaka. EIZ Registrar and Chief Executive officer Linus Chanda says following a review undertaken of the structure by the institute, it was concluded that the space, where the flyover bridge is being constructed, is not sufficient to meet a well-designed flyover bridge.

ZRST is concerned about a very remote possibility that Alick Nkhata Flyover Bridge can be a catastrophe following EIA warning.

Chairman for the ZRST, Mr. Daniel Mwamba said:

“Not only does the high structure carry heavy traffic, but a road and pedestrians pass underneath. If the bridge collapsed it would do so without any warning whatsoever – and would be more likely to do so when traffic was there, because of the weight. There is also the danger of things going on beneath the flyover. You would expect fatalities.”

In the meantime, ZRST urges drivers to avoid the area, if they can or allow more time for their journeys.

Having a flyover bridge has many benefits. Important of these is the fact that it lessens congestion and makes it easier for pedestrians to cross a particular road safely and with ease. Therefore, the ZRST welcomes the construction of flyover bridges, but this should not lead to any loss of innocent life. If we are designing one, one of the principal things we need to keep in mind is how safe it will be