Wednesday, December 23, 2020
11 people arrested for operating Illegal drug stores

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has arrested eleven people in Kapiri Mposhi District for operating drug stores without certification of registration.

The suspects were arrested during a surveillance routine inspection aimed at curbing the sale of medicines and allied substances in unregistered outlets.

ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer, Christabel Iliamupu has confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kapiri Mposhi today.

Mrs. Iliamupu said the operation was undertaken over the weekend by ZAMRA inspectors in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers around Kapiri Mposhi Town Center and in selected compounds.

Mrs. Iliamupu identified the suspects as Simon Phiri, 77, Elias Miselo, 65, Lazarous Daka, 30, Kayombo Chisale, 30 and Jabes Banda and Jones Mumba both aged 22.

Others are Lameck Musonda, 27, Gloria Lungu, 23, Robert Simfukwe, 22 Sharon Kalipenta, 20, and Patrick Chate, 19.

She said the suspects have been charged with an offence of operating a Pharmacy without a Certificate of registration contrary to Section 14 (1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No. 3 of 2013 and will appear in court soon.

“ During our surveillance routine inspection directed towards curbing the sale of medicines and allied substances in unregistered outlets we have arrested eleven people in Kapiri Mposhi around Town Center, Ndeke, Matilyo, Kawama, Mpula and Turn-off areas for operating illegal pharmacies the suspects have however been released on Police Bond and will appear in court soon,” Mrs. Iliamupu said.

Mrs. Iliamupu urged all those wishing to venture into the business of running pharmacies to dully register for certification with ZAMRA stating that Pharmaceutical regulation is crucial as it ensures safety, efficacy and quality of the drugs available to consumers.

