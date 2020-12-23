Chingola municipal council has cautioned churches in area to observe the COVID 19 preventive measures ahead of Christmas and New year’s overnight prayers or risk being charged a penalty fee of K750.00.

ChingolaTown Clerk Kabomba Mutakela said that the local authority has only authorised churches that were inspected and certified by authorised officers to conduct such cross over night prayers.

Mr. Mutakela noted that all permitted churches are requested to worship from the same church premises that were inspected and adhere to all COVID 19 guidelines.

He stated that the churches should also maintain the same number of congregants that they indicated on the approved gathering permits.

The TC further noted that all registered churches are requested to submit details of congregants using the register designed by the local authority.

Going by the Christian calendar , most churches globally assemble overnight to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ as well as hold thankful prayers to God on new year-eve every 1st January.

Government in its guidelines against COVID-19 , has re-emphasised adherence to measures against the pandemic such as social distancing, mass gathering and wearing of face masks.