Engineering body wants Alick Nkhata Bridge demolished

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The Engineering Institution of Zambia has called for the total demolition of the Alick Nkhata bridge in Lusaka.

EIZ Registrar and Chief Executive officer Linus Chanda says following a review undertaken of the structure by the institution, it was concluded that the space where the flyover bridge is being constructed is not sufficient to meet a well-designed structure.

He stated that the safety of the pedestrians and the steep slopes were not adequately addressed, which he says would eventually lead to frequent accidents.

Mr Chanda has since recommended that a new redesigned road section should be constructed to avoid accidents.

The Alick Nkhata Bridge in Lusaka
The Alick Nkhata Bridge in Lusaka

