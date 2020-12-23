9.5 C
Updated:

Heritage Party cadres arrested for unlawful assembly

By Chief Editor
Police in Ikelenge district have arrested 14 New Heritage party cadres for unlawful assembly.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police, Elias Chushi has confirmed to the media in Solwezi today that the 14 were picked up after they held an illegal meeting yesterday at Mwanauti area around 10:00 hours in Ikelenge.

“Police in Ikelenge district have arrested 14 New Heritage party cadres who held an illegal meeting on 22nd December, 2020 around 10:00 hours at Mwanauti area,” Mr Chushi said.

He said the 14 who are in police custody, have been charged with unlawful assembly offence and they will appear in court soon.

“The 14 are in police and have been charged with the offence of unlawful assembly and will appear in court soon,” Mr Chushi said.

In another development, four United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres in Ikelenge district have been arrested for inciting violence.

Mr Chushi said police received a report of unlawful assembly by a group of UPND on Monday who allegedly uttered threatening statements with a view to incite the public to cause violence.

He said acting on the report police moved in and arrested the four who have since been charged with inciting violence and will appear in court soon.

“Police in Ikelenge received a report of inciting violence which occurred on 21st December 2020 around 12:00 hours in which a group of UPND cadres unlawfully assembled and uttered threatening statements with a view to incite the public to cause violence.

“Acting on the report, police arrested four who have been charged with inciting violence and will appear in court soon,” Mr Chushi said.

The provincial police chief said police are looking for the other cadres who are on the run.

3 COMMENTS

  3. What are you talking about?
    Since when did this ridiculous law come into existence?
    Had this been the case when PF was formed, it would not have seen the light of day.

