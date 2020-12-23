Police in Ikelenge district have arrested 14 New Heritage party cadres for unlawful assembly.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police, Elias Chushi has confirmed to the media in Solwezi today that the 14 were picked up after they held an illegal meeting yesterday at Mwanauti area around 10:00 hours in Ikelenge.

“Police in Ikelenge district have arrested 14 New Heritage party cadres who held an illegal meeting on 22nd December, 2020 around 10:00 hours at Mwanauti area,” Mr Chushi said.

He said the 14 who are in police custody, have been charged with unlawful assembly offence and they will appear in court soon.

In another development, four United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres in Ikelenge district have been arrested for inciting violence.

Mr Chushi said police received a report of unlawful assembly by a group of UPND on Monday who allegedly uttered threatening statements with a view to incite the public to cause violence.

He said acting on the report police moved in and arrested the four who have since been charged with inciting violence and will appear in court soon.

The provincial police chief said police are looking for the other cadres who are on the run.