Headlines
Updated:

Police probing the killing of two men during fracas as HH arrived for questioning

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Police have instituted investigations to establish the circumstances in the shooting of two people this morning.

A National Prosecution’s Authority lawyer identified as Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and a suspected UPND cadre who is yet to be identified were this morning shot dead in unclear circumstances.

The two were shot in different locations at the time UPND leader was appearing for questioning at the police headquarters.

Mr Nsama was gunned down at the entrance of restaurant where he went to have breakfast while the suspected UPND cadre is reportedly to have been shot near the premises of the High Court ground.

In a media statement, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja explained that in the process of dispersing the unruly crowd using tear smoke canisters, the two were reported to have been shot dead in unknown circumstances which we are yet to establish.

He said his office will wait for forensic examinations so as to ascertain what type of firearm was used and the public shall be informed on the findings and way ahead.

“As you may be aware, police summoned the president of the UPND Mr Hakainde Hichilema to police service headquarters for an interview. Prior to his appearing, police as well as the minister of home affairs had advised people to stay away to avoid break down in law and order,” he said.

Mr Kanganja said police officers will remain on the ground to monitor the security situation.

He appealed to members of the public to remain calm during this period and not take the law into their own hands.

“However, this morning as Mr Hichilema was coming to police headquarters, he was being escorted by a huge crowd which was dispersed by police officers from cabinet office area on independence avenue, High Court and other notable areas such as civic center,” added Mr Kanganja.

Mr Nsama Nsama, a State Prosecutor gunned down this morning.
Meanwhile, the Law Association of Zambia(LAZ) has condemned the use of live ammunition by Zambia Police on that has led to the loss of two lives this morning.

In a statement released to the media LAZ said that it has not seen any justification for the use of live ammunition against members of the public who were unarmed.

LAZ further called for a full investigation to ascertain, not only who issued the instruction, but also determine which officer fired live ammunition

Below is the full statement

5 COMMENTS

  4. Rural Logic,
    what you have said is a disgrace.
    It was his choice to eat breakfast at a restaurant, and that is the reason why eateries are licenced and are legal places for people to visit and eat.

    About the fracas, the video footage is not showing any fracas there. The guys who arrived in the police land cruiser or whatever vehicle it was just approached and opened fire on the crowd of unarmed people.

    Chamanyazi ngako!

  5. If the crowd supporting HH was peaceful, you had no right to disperse it and cause fracas which ended in the death of 2 people. You have the blood of Zambians on your hands! In a christian nation!?!

