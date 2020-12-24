9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 24, 2020
HH’s Summoning in Pictures

By Chief Editor
HH leaving Police Headquarters in Lusaka on Thursday after a five hour questioning
Zambia Police officers remove the body of a government worker who was shot as opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was being questioned at Police Headquarters.
  1. Sad that the greed of one arrogant and desperate election loser has led to the death of two people. One being a state prosecutor who would have brought proceedings against hh. It’s like hh is sending a message to the state by saying he can clear those that come in his way. All night we have been receiving intelligence on this matter and once the police have fully investigated we will avail our intel to them so that they can use it to facilitate factual investigation. The upnd have really taken this country ransom. We cannot continue like this and something has to give. It seems when you ignore people for long they take that as a sign of weakness. We will now as government apply the Law inflexibly.

  2. Lusaka Times now you’ve become just like Koswe…..why can’t you concentrate on issues that bring development….not this nonsense….stop giving them media attention no wonder people are being killed because the media is inciting violence

  3. PF government has killed its citizens shocking the world and some keyboard chatterbox wants to underplay loss of Zambians lives due to repression, intimidation and suppression of Zambians typical of a police state. We have escalated with IMF and the international community about Zambian lives being expendables to cling to power against the Zambian wishes.

