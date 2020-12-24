Photo Gallery Updated: December 24, 2020 HH’s Summoning in Pictures By Chief Editor December 24, 2020 41 views 3 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery HH's Summoning in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com HH leaving Police Headquarters in Lusaka on Thursday after a five hour questioning Zambia Police officers remove the body of a government worker who was shot as opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was being questioned at Police Headquarters. Previous articleCSOs launch Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition 3 COMMENTS Sad that the greed of one arrogant and desperate election loser has led to the death of two people. One being a state prosecutor who would have brought proceedings against hh. It’s like hh is sending a message to the state by saying he can clear those that come in his way. All night we have been receiving intelligence on this matter and once the police have fully investigated we will avail our intel to them so that they can use it to facilitate factual investigation. The upnd have really taken this country ransom. We cannot continue like this and something has to give. It seems when you ignore people for long they take that as a sign of weakness. We will now as government apply the Law inflexibly. Reply Lusaka Times now you’ve become just like Koswe…..why can’t you concentrate on issues that bring development….not this nonsense….stop giving them media attention no wonder people are being killed because the media is inciting violence Reply PF government has killed its citizens shocking the world and some keyboard chatterbox wants to underplay loss of Zambians lives due to repression, intimidation and suppression of Zambians typical of a police state. We have escalated with IMF and the international community about Zambian lives being expendables to cling to power against the Zambian wishes. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - December 24, 20203HH’s Summoning in Pictures Read more Feature Politics CSOs launch Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition Chief Editor - December 24, 2020 Headlines No more blood would be shed going forward-Kampyongo Chief Editor - December 24, 2020 Economy Tourism PS wants PPP implementation for LongAcres Lodge Chief Editor - December 24, 2020 Columns CiSCA condemns the gunning down of two people in Lusaka, demands justice for the murdered citizens Chief Editor - December 24, 2020 - Advertisement - More Articles In This Category Street Kid rehabilitation project: The journey in Pictures General News editor - December 22, 2020 18 Last week the Ministry of Youth Sport and Child Development sent 350 street kids to a Zambia National Service training camp in Katete, Eastern... Read more Kansanshi foundation brings christmas early to orphans in Solwezi Feature Lifestyle staff - December 16, 2020 4 A sense of awe and excitement descended over Solwezi on Friday (December 11) as underprivileged children from across the district joined the annual Christmas... Read more Pictures of Samfya Construction site for an International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall Photo Gallery Chief Editor - December 4, 2020 27 Read more Dundumwezi’s Village Headmen’s Visit to PF Headquarters in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - November 26, 2020 207 Read more - Advertisement -
Sad that the greed of one arrogant and desperate election loser has led to the death of two people. One being a state prosecutor who would have brought proceedings against hh. It’s like hh is sending a message to the state by saying he can clear those that come in his way. All night we have been receiving intelligence on this matter and once the police have fully investigated we will avail our intel to them so that they can use it to facilitate factual investigation. The upnd have really taken this country ransom. We cannot continue like this and something has to give. It seems when you ignore people for long they take that as a sign of weakness. We will now as government apply the Law inflexibly.
Lusaka Times now you’ve become just like Koswe…..why can’t you concentrate on issues that bring development….not this nonsense….stop giving them media attention no wonder people are being killed because the media is inciting violence
PF government has killed its citizens shocking the world and some keyboard chatterbox wants to underplay loss of Zambians lives due to repression, intimidation and suppression of Zambians typical of a police state. We have escalated with IMF and the international community about Zambian lives being expendables to cling to power against the Zambian wishes.