President Edgar Lungu has directed the Inspector of Police, Kakoma Kanganja to use every resource available to fully investigate the murder cases in a circumstance in which the two victims were shot yesterday.

Mr Lungu noted that the Police force must investigate the matter as quickly as possible and that a report must be availed to him by Monday, 28th December, 2020.

In a statement released to the media, Mr Lungu gave indications that the deaths of the two Zambians would have been avoided indicating that it seems the country have cast aside the values believing in politics or politicking must be this country’s daily bread.

“My heart goes out to the families of Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda, both of whom were killed by an unknown assailant or assailants yesterday in Lusaka. I am grieving with the families of these victims. My sincere condolences to the families,” the President said.

The Head of State explained that it believed that it pays to spend time at police stations and courts, as cheerleaders of politicians, even over cases that we know little or nothing about.

He said he was saddened that even after being cautioned against going to the police station, many in sponsored transport traversed adding that there was a sign that many have become pawns in other people’s games.

“Yesterday’s incidents were totally unnecessary to put it mildly. An individual, in his person, was called by the police to answer charges, and yet we saw multitudes of uninvited citizens thronging the police station.

“ What was that about? In the meantime, a situation was created for mayhem and we end up with lives lost,” the President questioned.

Mr Lungu clarified that no one is above the law including himself saying that for as long as he is a President, he will not allow anybody to usurp criminal justice.

He said Nsama was not just a prosecutor or a lawyer, he was a husband, dad, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin of people who are grieving today and equally, the loss of Joseph, a young man, full of life, taken away because of political activism.

The President warned that Zambia is a haven for peace and that not one will be allowed to turn this country upside down.

“This is the time for all of us to reflect as a country about the Zambia we want to live in. This is not what we are as a country. This is alien. What unites us is stronger than what divides us,” he emphasized.

Mr Lungu has since appealed to the public to stay calm as investigators do their work and resolute against crime and say, no, to political chicanery and demagoguery.