Thursday, December 24, 2020
General News
Public Protector Demands Transparency In The Inquiry Into The Deaths At The Hands Of The Police

By Chief Editor
The Public Protector is saddened by the excessive use of force by the Zambia Police on unarmed civilians which resulted in the death of two people on Wednesday 23rd December 2020 in Lusaka.

The use of firearms on unarmed civilians constitutes a serious violation of human rights.

We, therefore, urge the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the investigation process is expedited so that the truth of what transpired is established and that the culprits are brought to book.

The Public Protector demands that the Police Command ensures that the findings of the investigations are made public, in line with the principles of natural justice.

We further urge the Zambia Police to be professional and adhere to the rule of law as they discharge their duties and protect the general public. We equally appeal to the general public to remain peaceful amidst this charged atmosphere.

The Office of the Public Protector shall also carry out an own-initiative investigation into the decision making processes that resulted in the police using firearms on unarmed civilians.

The Office of Public Protector sends its condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes them God’s comfort during this trying period.

Issued by:
Public Relations Unit
Office of the Public Protector

