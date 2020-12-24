9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Economy
Tourism PS wants PPP implementation for LongAcres Lodge

By Chief Editor
Government looks forward to the implementation of the Private Public Partnership (PPP) for the redevelopment of Longacres Lodge in Lusaka that will see the facility upgraded to a three to five start hotel scheduled for 2021.

Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary (PS) Dr. Auxilia Ponga says the improvement of the resort that will bring about banks, business centre, a big conference facility and a restaurant will bring about a new lease of life to the gatehouse that has been in existence since 1957.

She bemoaned the state of some of the fitting like the ceiling boards that have to be continuously replaced due to leaks in the roof from time using the little finances raised from room fees.

The PS says when the deal is signed and implemented next year, the facility will start to attract a new class of clientale and earn Government better revenues than it is doing now.

And Lodge Manager Carol Temba says management has decided to undertake renovations and refurbishment of the lodge to meet clients’ expectations.

She says most clients prefer rooms with shower facilities opposed to those with bathtubs.

Ms. Temba soon the lodge will have a Café that will offer services to clients 24 hours every day

