More than 20 bars and Bottle stores have been closed in Mkushi District following an operation that was conducted by Mkushi District Council Authorities.

Mkushi District Council Clarence Kaoma confirmed to ZANIS that the operation was conducted in order to curb underage drinking.

Mr. Kaoma explained that the move is in line with enforcing Act number 20 of 2011 Regulation which outlaws admitting persons who are below the age of 18 years into premises that sell alcohol such as Bars, Taverns and Bottle stores.

He maintained that council would continue with patrols to curb this social scourge, saying that the aspect of hygiene standards of the premises will also be amongst the areas of scrutiny during the execution of these inspections.

He said that the council confiscated crates of Beer and other alcoholic beverages and withheld the Trading licenses of the Proprietors until Legal Penalty Charges are fulfilled .

Mr. Kaoma said that although the impounded merchandise and closure of Bras was conducted within the central part of the District, local authorities are imploring Proprietors of Drinking places who are based far from the Boma to comply with the Law.

He also took the opportunity to appeal to residents to drink responsibly during the festive period of Christmas and New Year celebrations, adding that accidents as well as unruly behavior are common when people abuse alcohol.

He maintained that issues pertaining admittance of under age revelers into drinking places had been topical at forums such as the District Child Protection Committee(DCPC) as well as in the Council Chamber that has Ward Councilors from all 14 Wards of this District.