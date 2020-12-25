9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 25, 2020
Economy
Updated:

Government pleased by Donors’ U-turn on Social Cash Transfer

By Chief Editor
The government says it is pleasing that there has been increased confidence by cooperating partners on the Social Cash Transfer ( SCT ) programme following the introduction of the smart system of administering cash which has led to transparency and accountability.

Community Development Minister Kampamba Chewe says the reduction on the physical handling of the cash through the smart system is meant to reduce misappropriation of funds and promote accountability in the management of the mainly donor funded cash.

Mr Chewe however noted that the new smart system being used has resulted in challenges as some people were having problems with the use of phone password pins numbers to access the funds and in the end the money is sent back to Lusaka.

“Our people should just adjust and learn how to use the phones, I know the challenge has been with the pin numbers but that can be corrected, and once the pin is corrected, the money can be retrieved,” she explained.

Mrs Chewe was speaking in Kitwe today when she paid a courtesy on Kitwe District Commissioner before launching the Covid-19 emergency SCT.

Following the misappropriation of SCT by named officials at the Ministry of Community Development, a number of donors pulled out thereby disadvantaging a number of vulnerable people, mostly in outlying areas of this country

And Mrs Chewe explained that government realised that Kitwe had been hit hard by COVID-19 hence the decision to include it on the target areas for the Covid-19 funds.

And Mrs Chewe has explained that her Ministry is scaling up the old cash transfer to capture seven thousand beneficiaries from the current 632,000.

Apart from scaling up, the rations have been increased to K150 from K90 , beneficiaries with disabilities will receive double the amount to be paid bi-monthly.

Earlier Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe said there has been an increase in the number of vulnerable people in district.

Mr. Chileshe among these numbers the students and pupils who need sponsorship.

“There has been an increase in the number of vulnerable people in the district especially school going pupils, we appeal for your help,” Mr. Chileshe appealed.

Advising the Ministry to consider the plight of these vulnerable people, Mr. Bweupe also expressed happiness at the increased number of Social Cash Transfer beneficiaries in the district and the fact that they will be paid bi-monthly.

The Covid-19 Emergence Social Cash Transfer is a fund initiated by government to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the vulnerable people.

