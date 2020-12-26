9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Five People feared died as hundreds are displaced following the bursting of a dam in Mumbwa

Five people are feared died while hundreds have been displaced following the bursting of a dam in Mumbwa District of Central Province.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said that the area has experienced heavy rains in the last two days which has left a trail of destruction following the bursting of the dam in the area.

Mr. Kabwe said that several people have sought refuge on top of their roofs as the entire area is covered with water.

Mr. Kabwe further told ZNBC that a team of officers from ZAF and DMMU will be visiting Mumbwa today in order to access the situation.

Mr. Kabwe said the number of people affected by the flooding is yet to be ascertained.

DMMU National coordinator Chanda Kabwe checking one of the flooded house in Mumbwa
DMMU National coordinator Chanda Kabwe checking one of the flooded house in Mumbwa

Flooded houses in Mumbwa
Flooded houses in Mumbwa

