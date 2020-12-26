9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Rural News
Kaiko Women’s Club Hands over borehole to community

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The Kaiko Women’s Club (KWC) has handed over a Borehole to Kanyanga community in Shantumbu area of Kafue District.

The borehole is expected to provide safe and clean drinking water to the community of Kanyanga.

KWC Chairperson Gertrude Mundia said the borehole will supply water to about 500 households in the community.

She said having access to clean water in the area will enhance and strengthen the operations of businesses and small scale mining activities being undertaken by the community.

And speaking on behalf Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Acting Permanent Secretary Fred Banda, Director for Geological Survey, Chipilauka Mukofu said having water will assist the community to enforce healthy standards.

Mr Banda added that the initiative by the Kaiko Women’s Club has been achieved through the United Nations Development Programme as part of mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

Mr Banda said that the grants were provided to KWC under the African Caribbean Pacific Group of States European Union (ACP-EU) Development Minerals Programme, being implemented in Zambia by the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development with support from the United Nations Development Programme.

Headman Kakote talks to Ministry of Mines Director of Geological Survey Chipilauka Mukofu during the launch of Kaiko Women's Club Bore hole initiative in Shantumbu
Kaiko Women's Club Chairperson Getrude Mundia talks to Headman Kakote during the launch of Kaiko Women's Club Bore hole initiative in Shantumbu
Kaiko Women's Club Chairperson Getrude Mundia talks to Headman Kakote during the launch of Kaiko Women's Club Bore hole initiative in Shantumbu
Ministry of Mines Director of Geological Survey Chipilauka Mukofu receive a borehole manual and keys from Kaiko Women's Club Chairperson Getrude Mundia on behalf of Kanyanja Community during the launch of Kaiko Women's Club Bore hole initiative in Shantumbu
