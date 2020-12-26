The Kaiko Women’s Club (KWC) has handed over a Borehole to Kanyanga community in Shantumbu area of Kafue District.

The borehole is expected to provide safe and clean drinking water to the community of Kanyanga.

KWC Chairperson Gertrude Mundia said the borehole will supply water to about 500 households in the community.

She said having access to clean water in the area will enhance and strengthen the operations of businesses and small scale mining activities being undertaken by the community.

And speaking on behalf Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Acting Permanent Secretary Fred Banda, Director for Geological Survey, Chipilauka Mukofu said having water will assist the community to enforce healthy standards.

Mr Banda added that the initiative by the Kaiko Women’s Club has been achieved through the United Nations Development Programme as part of mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

Mr Banda said that the grants were provided to KWC under the African Caribbean Pacific Group of States European Union (ACP-EU) Development Minerals Programme, being implemented in Zambia by the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development with support from the United Nations Development Programme.