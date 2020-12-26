The Zambia Reconstruction Organisation (ZAMRO) says there is need for intensive engagement and sensitization of all political parties to curb increased political violence in the country.

ZAMRO Chief Executive Officer Edward Nsama says his organization will for this reason hold a symposium and workshops at every level of political party organization ahead of the 2021 general elections.

ZANIS reports Mr Nsama in an interview this afternoon explained that this is in order to turn the heads and hearts of various political parties general members and cadres away from thirst for violence.

Mr Nsama said the task of ensuring a political violence free electoral process cannot be left alone to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) alone.

“We need civil society to make political parties to tone down violence. Civil society must work to help enforce the electoral laws and promote peace.

“ So voter education to the general public, to political cadres and members is important if we are to end violence”, said Mr Nsama.

Last Thursday, two people are reportedly dead after riot police fired live shots to disperse UPND supporters who had gathered to show solidarity to party leader Hakainde Hichilema as he arrived at Police Headquarters for questioning in the morning of the material day.

Education and sensitization is the best approach in stemming political violence and changing behaviours of political party members to embrace people, reasoned the ZAMRO Chief Executive Officer.

He said there is also need to intensify voter education to ensure that the seven million voters captured by the Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ ) don’t shy away from voting in the elections.

Mr Nsama said it is shocking that the Zambian political landscape has been reduced to a battleground of bitterness, enmity and untold rivalry that decimates family ties and life for the sake of political scores.

“There is too much insulting, mudslinging, as if people are not Christians coming from the same neighbourhood, church? Why this conflict? Laws are there, but there are always law breakers, who break the law with impunity”, said Mr Nsama.

He said though politics has become competitive, there is need to put aside arrogance and ensure that the country’s heritage and legacy of peace is maintained for posterity.

Mr Nsama said his organization is equipped to monitor the country’s general elections set for August 12, 2021.

Zambia’s general elections of recent times have continued to be marred by political violence despite the existence of electoral laws and code of conduct expected to help regulate political campaign activities and enforce the law.