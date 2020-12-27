9.5 C
Chilangwa calls for co-ordination among PF and civil servants

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has called for co-existence between PF officials and civil servants in Kawambwa if the district is to maintain its momentum of development.

Mr. Chilangwa says a cordial working relationship between members of the ruling party structures and government workers is critical to the implementation and realisation of developmental programmes.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chilangwa, who is also Kawambwa Central Constituency Member of Parliament, was speaking during a luncheon he hosted for PF officials, civil servants and members of the business community.

Mr. Chilangwa observes that a poor working relationship between both groups has resulted in failure to execute duties properly, hence the need to co-exist.

He said it is disheartening to note the unnecessary antagonism that exists between ruling party officials and the government workers when the two are supposed to complement each other.

The Minister has since appealed to party officials to fully utilise the services of various government offices if they are to effectively operate.

He also advised civil servants not to look at party officials as enemies but as colleagues with a common goal of delivering a service to the people.

Mr. Chilangwa who took time to answer every question asked during a question and answer session, commended the civil servants for working hard and called on them to support President Lungu’s re-election if Kawambwa is to continue developing.

He said it is under President Lungu that most companies have been set up with the revamping of Kawambwa Tea Company which was defunct.

Mr. Chilangwa cited the Sunbird Bioenergy Africa, Green 21000 hectares ZAFFICO pine and eucalyptus plantation, a new district hospital among others.

And Mr. Chilangwa has advised members of the business community in the district to treat each other with respect regardless of the amount of capital one has.

He said any one who belongs to the business community must be allowed equal participation in all activities that involve the group.

  2. Almost all workers employed in all Govt institutions between January 2016 and now are PF cadres. If you don’t support PF and you got a job in government please raise your hand

