By Daniel Mwamba Chairman Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST)

In the wake of the Nakonde-bound Likili Motorways Bus horror leading to the death of five innocent people and leaving more than 45 injured, witnesses reports of surviving passengers in this fateful bus, have raised the issue that the driver was over-speeding, and they saw it that it was just a matter of when and not if the accident will happen.

It’s evident that speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder but all of the people including the passengers, and other people on the road around them.

This is a problem we all need to help solve. Speeding is more than just breaking the law. The consequences are far-ranging greater potential for loss of vehicle control, reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment (seatbelt), increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger, increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries or even death, economic implications of a speed-related crash and increased fuel consumption/cost, etc.

I want to emphasize two key points here about excessive speeding: first, the urgent need for tougher action to tackle speeding offenses by the government; and, secondly, the need to explore how to improve road safety and reduce the number of unnecessary deaths that occur on our roads.

It is my strongly held belief that collisions and road traffic accidents are not inevitable and that we should not accept them as such. Whereas society expects high safety standards in many aspects of our lives in which there are inherent risks, there sometimes seems to be a different culture on the roads.

There is no doubt that inappropriate speed is one of the most serious road safety problems on Zambia’s roads, and causes death and injury to thousands of people each year. Unfortunately, Zambians have not yet accepted the danger caused by speeding drivers in the same way as the danger caused by drink-drivers.

And I do not think that any of us will be surprised by the fact that speeding is the most common driving offense on Zambia’s roads according to the police, which currently accounts for around a half of all road fatalities.

Let us review penalties for speeding offenses, especially those leading to the death of innocent people.

The Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST) has produced guides and toolkits to help spread the message about safe driving, including tips on what you can do if you encounter a speeding driver on the road. ZRST is also working with government road safety agencies (Police and RTSA) to heighten awareness of the speeding problem in Zambia and help deliver effective enforcement countermeasures to combat it.