Updated:

Power Dynamos Go 2nd To Deny Zanaco Top Spot, Forest’s Unbeaten Run End

Zanaco failed to go top of the FAZ Super Division table on Sunday following a 2-1 away loss to Power Dynamos at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The Bankers drop from second to third after the loss and Power have replaced them at number two but are tied on 18 points, one point behind leaders Zesco United.

A brace from midfielder Godfrey Ngwenya in the 23rd minute and a 70th minute penalty ended Power’s three-match winless run in which period they had collected just 2 points since beating Nkwazi 3-1 away in Lusaka on December 12.

Zanaco’s goal came in-between Ngwenya’s on the stroke of halftime from Moses Phiri who scored his eighth of the season, three gals more than his club mate Roger Kola and Lusaka Dynamos striker Collins Sikombe.

Meanwhile, Forest Rangers succumbed to their first league loss of the 2020/2021 season following a 2-1 away defeat at Kabwe Warriors.

Forest was the only unbeaten side in the league this season prior to Sunday’s result at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kitwe.

Warriors’ striker Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba scored against his former club in the 36th minute and Mathews Nkowani added the other goal.

Striker Quadri Kola scored Forest’s consolation goal in the 62nd minute.

Forest are 7th on 16 points from nine games with two matches in hand.

Warriors are just behind them in 8th on 15 points.

