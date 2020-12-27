9.5 C
The Late Joseph Kaunda put to rest

Relatives inconsolable during the burial of the late Joseph Kaunda who was shot dead last week near the Police Headquarters

Relatives mourn during the burial of the late Joseph Kaunda who was shot dead last week near the Police Headquarters

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and NDC President Chishimba Kambwili lay wreaths on the grave of the late Joseph Kaunda

UPND leadership during the burial of Joseph Kaunda who was shot dead last week near Police headquarters

Police guarding against ? protests during the funeral of Joseph Kaunda

Police guarding against ? protests during the funeral of Joseph Kaunda

Police guarding against ? protests during the funeral of Joseph Kaunda

Police guarding against ? protests during the funeral of Joseph Kaunda

A woman mourning during the burial of the late Joseph Kaunda who was shot dead last week near the Police Headquarters

Attendees at the burial of the late Joseph Kaunda who was shot dead last week near the Police Headquarters

Attendees at the burial of the late Joseph Kaunda who was shot dead last week near the Police Headquarters

UPND leadership during the burial of the late Joseph Kaunda who was shot dead last week near the Police Headquarters

Yound boy cries inconsolably during the burial of the late Joseph Kaunda who was shot last week near police headquaters

A woman wails during the burial of the late Joseph Kaunda who was shot dead last week near the Police Headquarters

We have today put to rest Joseph Kaunda who was shot dead by PF thugs dressed in Police uniforms last week.
His demise and that of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka add to the list of many other citizens that the PF has killed.
It is a sad moment for our country but we want to assure all those whose loved ones have been killed by the PF that we will do what we can to continue supporting the families and PF must stop killing people.
And our message to professional police officers out there is that please do not kill your brothers and sisters. We are not fighting you but fighting for you together with generations to come so that all can have a better life.
And to the PF, we can only say that the blood of all these people you have killed will forever haunt you and if you think your decisions pleases God, Almighty as giver of life, may you continue doing so but you shall not stop a decided population to democratically remove you from office next year.

Rest in peace Joseph Kaunda, Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and many others killed by the PF.
May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema
UPND PRESIDENT

(Facebook post)

