‘Kabusha takolelwe bowa’ is a very common Bemba saying. It simply means asking questions is not a sign of being drunk.
On Thursday, President Edgar Lungu ordered police to investigate the killing that happened on Wednesday in Lusaka. He demanded a report to be availed to him by Monday, 28th December, 2020.
The following day, Friday, he tweets something that sounds like finger pointing! Would it be unfair for someone to accuse him of trying to interfere with the investigation?
“The mindless killing of two citizens at Lusaka could have been avoided, if politiking had been kept aside and if we had remembered our values as a country,” President Lungu tweeted on Friday, December 25th 2020.
Still scratching my heard as it is hard to grasp his point. Is he accusing UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of politicking or is accusing Zambian people of showing support for Hakainde Hichilema at police station?
It can’t be either and that is why saying he is trying to interfere with the investigation he just ordered makes sense.
Accompanying a neighbor to hospital, funeral, court, or police station is among the core values of Zambians.
It is very sad lives were lost when people gathered to show support for the main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema when he presented himself for questioning at police headquarters in Lusaka on Wednesday.
However, it doesn’t mean people forgot their values as Zambians by accompanying Hakainde Hichilema to police station. They actually performed their duty as Zambians.
The same has happened with other leaders. For example, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya was in court few months ago. A huge crowd of supporters accompanied him. They even managed to disrupt the court proceeding. Yet the President failed to condemn the incident.
Because of that, it is clear today the President can’t accuse Zambian people of showing support for UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema at police station.
So, what is the tweet about? Is the President trying to interfere with the investigation on the killing of two citizens at Force Headquarters in Lusaka? It would be nice for the president to explain.
By Venus N Msyani
Concerned citizen
Yes sir!! well said, it was an interferance
Kabusha takolelwe bowa means “he who finds out through asking before engaging in something, usually does not make a wrong decision”, It has nothing to do with being drunk yama!!
Lungu is just confused as to why , after spending billions of borrowed monies on infrastructure, Zambians are not automatically guaranteeing their votes to him
It is true , lungu thinks Zambians owe him their unflinching allegiance because he has spent billions of borrowed money
What he does not understand is anyone can spend those billions and do a better job then him
Ba Msyani friends and relatives did not accompany HH to court or Police. HH organised political cadres to accompany him that is why he could not make it to police on Monday because he needed time to assemble his cadres. HH did not even know who Nsama was before the fracas. If there is a person in this country that is a danger to peace it is HH. HH started all this with Chilufya Tayali and he should finish it on his own without sacrificing people’s lives. While peoples died, the person who assembled them is and was enjoying with his family on Christmas. Cadres should learn that these politicians with not be in the grave with them. Their families are away from the confusions they create.
There is no law in Zambia that outlaws giving solidarity to a leader. These chaps in government know very well that there was no order from HH to be accompanied, they know that supporters are like fans, they will come whether HH invites them to come or not, but which ever the circumstances nobody has the right to kill them, and the guy was not even riotous, why not arrest him and take him to court, is that not the civilized way of doing things. So stop the tweets and sort out the killers
Even the PF deputy SG lost as usual saying HH should have gone to the Police alone, as if HH ever asked anybody to give him solidarity. And the way these PF characters like blaming HH, is unbelievable, like kids. Even when there was drought some time back they said it was HH
The one who interfered with Police work is the Minister of Home Affairs who was issuing unwarranted threats to citizens before the killings, way out of his mandate