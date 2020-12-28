Chief Chitimbwa of the Lungu speaking people of Mpulungu District has commended government for its dedication in promoting the growth of the aquaculture sector in the country.

Stressing that the gesture by the government is significant in improving the social economic status of the country, the traditional leader expressed happiness with the aquaculture project government is implementing in his chiefdom.

He said the distribution of over 30, 750 fingerlings to farmers in his chiefdom is timely as it will not only improve the living standards of beneficiaries in the area but will also help to alleviate the challenges of reduced fish stocks in the country.

“We are encouraged to see the eagerness by President Edgar Lungu to see to it that the country’s fish industry is boosted,” he added.

Chief Chitimbwa has since pledged to supplement government efforts by ensuring that all beneficiaries of the fingerlings adhere to the guidelines that have been given to them in order to boost fish production.

The traditional leader was speaking when a team from Misamfu Aquaculture Research Centre called on him at his palace in Mpulungu District.

And Misamfu Aquaculture Research Centre Officer, Biggie Mbao disclosed that under the Project, 100, 000 fingerlings have been produced and distributed to farmers in Northern Province as part of the COVID-19 relief package.

Over 130 individual farmers from Mpulungu, Mungwi and Kasama districts have since benefited from the project which is being supported by the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Programme (ZAEDP), he said.

Mr. Mbao said further revealed that the project is aimed at supporting vulnerable fish farmers who were also affected by the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in the three named districts where ZAEDP is operating from.

“Government is confident that the development will help reduce dependence on capture fisheries in large water bodies such as Lake Tanganyika in Mpulungu,” Mr. Mbao noted.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries from the three districts have thanked government for embarking on the robust project to empower them with fingerlings which is supplementing their efforts to boost fish production.

Mungwi based fish farmer, Josphat Chama noted that the project will not only advance the aquaculture sub-sector but also improve the livelihoods of beneficiaries.