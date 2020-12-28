9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 28, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo Labour and Rally To Draw Against Team Wedson

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chipolopolo Labour and Rally To Draw Against Team Wedson
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Wedson Nyirenda’s select side in the revived All Stars Vs.

The Rest exhibition match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka today.

Zesco United defender Clement Mwape scored in the first half for a very convincing The Rest side while Zanaco striker Moses Phiri equalized late in the second period for Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s The Stars.

The Rest were by far the better side for two thirds of the 90 minutes that left their goalkeeper Allan Chibwe on holiday for the 42 minutes before Fred Silwamba replaced him.

Zanaco striker Roger Kola and Spencer Sautu consistently asked questions of Micho’s sides defence while Harrison Chisala hit the woodwork.

The deadlock was broken in the 32nd minute when Mwape headed in the ball from a cross off his Zesco team mate Fackson Kapumbu.

Kola then saw his 46th minute tame header go wide while Sautu also had a couple of more convincing chances later on.

It took until the last quarter of the second half for Micho’s team to come alive they equalized through 46th minute substitute Phiri, who had replaced Kelvin Mubanga, to level matters when he nodded-in Felix Bulaya’s corner in the 81st minute.

Then The Rest goalkeeper Fred Silwmba saved the day for Nyirenda’s side to deny Martin Njobvu and Friday Samu quick succession three minutes later to see the game end 1-1.

Previous articleFailure to formulate Development Plans will result in poor development and investment in the districts- PS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chipolopolo Labour and Rally To Draw Against Team Wedson

Chipolopolo came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Wedson Nyirenda's select side in the revived All Stars...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Power Dynamos Go 2nd To Deny Zanaco Top Spot, Forest’s Unbeaten Run End

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco failed to go top of the FAZ Super Division table on Sunday following a 2-1 away loss to Power Dynamos at Arthur Davies...
Read more

Zanaco Eye Top Spot

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco striker and captain Rogers Kola says they respect hosts Power Dynamos but have come to Kitwe on a major mission. Second placed Zanaco are...
Read more

Jimmy Ndhlovu Thrilled With All Stars vs The Rest Call-up

Feature Sports sports - 0
Kabwe Warriors experienced striker Jimmy Ndhlovu is thrilled to be in the select-side to face the CHAN Chipolopolo team in the All-Stars Versus the...
Read more

DIV 1 UDATE: Gomes FC Hire Mathews Ndhlovu

Feature Sports sports - 0
Experienced trainer Mathews “Shebeleza” Ndhlovu has been appointed as head coach of struggling FAZ National Division 1 side Gomes. Ndhlovu is back on the coaching...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.