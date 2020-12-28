Chipolopolo came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Wedson Nyirenda’s select side in the revived All Stars Vs.

The Rest exhibition match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka today.

Zesco United defender Clement Mwape scored in the first half for a very convincing The Rest side while Zanaco striker Moses Phiri equalized late in the second period for Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s The Stars.

The Rest were by far the better side for two thirds of the 90 minutes that left their goalkeeper Allan Chibwe on holiday for the 42 minutes before Fred Silwamba replaced him.

Zanaco striker Roger Kola and Spencer Sautu consistently asked questions of Micho’s sides defence while Harrison Chisala hit the woodwork.

The deadlock was broken in the 32nd minute when Mwape headed in the ball from a cross off his Zesco team mate Fackson Kapumbu.

Kola then saw his 46th minute tame header go wide while Sautu also had a couple of more convincing chances later on.

It took until the last quarter of the second half for Micho’s team to come alive they equalized through 46th minute substitute Phiri, who had replaced Kelvin Mubanga, to level matters when he nodded-in Felix Bulaya’s corner in the 81st minute.

Then The Rest goalkeeper Fred Silwmba saved the day for Nyirenda’s side to deny Martin Njobvu and Friday Samu quick succession three minutes later to see the game end 1-1.