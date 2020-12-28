9.5 C
Economy
Failure to formulate Development Plans will result in poor development and investment in the districts- PS

By Chief Editor
North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela is disappointed that most districts have failed to complete the formulation of the Integrated Development Plans (IDPs).

Mr Mangimela said failure to formulate the IDPs will result in poor implementation of development plans and investment in the districts.

He noted with disappointment that most district despite being funded have failed to meet the deadline for submitting the IDP.

“All of you have failed to meet the deadline for the completion of IDPs even with support of GIZ /GFA and the provincial planning authority providing financial support and technical staff respectively to speed up the process”, he said.

The Permanent Secretary said this when he officiated at the provincial IDP meeting in Solwezi today.

Mr Mangimela has since warned district that will not complete the formulation of IDPs by February 21, 2021 that his office will not tolerate the incompetence.

“I have received reports that some IDP teams are inconsistent and reluctant to work and support the preparation of the IDP. I have been informed that GIZ will not fund the preparation of IDPs beyond, we should not miss this opportunity but to complete before this deadline,” Mr Mangimela said.

He has since implored principal officers to be proactive in leading the integrated development planning process, as all future development and investments in the districts emanate from IDPs.

Mr Mangimela said the IDP teams have been given a mandate to serve the people of the province and therefore, urged them to take work seriously as the decision they make have serious consequences on the ordinary lives of people.

Previous articleKK and his Son Kaweche disowns Social media reports attributed to them on last week Shooting incident

