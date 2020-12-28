Late United Party for National Development member Joseph Kaunda was yesterday morning put to rest who was killed last Wednesday in circumstances that are still under investigation when UPND members went to offer solidarity to their party President Hakainde Hichilema who was appearing for questioning at Police Force Headquarters.

Paying his final respects to Kaunda, president Hichilema solemnly stated that Mr Kaunda was murdered and executed by the people who were employed to protect him.

“We want to express our sadness…[It’s a very sad moment, indeed!] We are here to burry Joseph Kaunda who was executed; murdered by the very people who were supposed to protect to him,” he said.

And commenting on the heavy Police presence that characterized his appearance at Police Force Headquarters last Wednesday, Mr Hichilema wondered why the Police blocked him when it was them who summoned him.

He stated that the conduct of the Police was evident that the men in uniform had ulterior motives and that they wanted to use the opportunity to kill innocent citizens.

“He said there is no need to investigate the killing of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda because footage at the Cabinet Office and surrounding areas picked everything. From what happened on Wednesday, it is now very clear that they wanted to kill innocent citizens. You don’t need an investigation, what you need is leadership. Fire Kampyongo and Kanganja, now,” he said.

He has since called on the PF to respect the sanctity of life and stop using the Police to kill political opponents.

He also pledged to end the rampant political violence and killing of innocent citizens by police.

“We will not allow this to continue. We will end this segregation where when it is PF officials appearing at the Police there is no Police but when it is HH, there are bullets and heavy killing machinery. We will replace guns with scholarships,” he said.

The 26-year-old has left behind two children, a boy and a girl.

NDC leader, Chishimba Kambwili, RPP acting president, Lesley Chiluse, UPND National Chairman, Mutale Nalumango, SG Stephen Katuka and his deputy for Political Affairs, Patrick Mucheleka also attended the burial.

Others include NMC members, Members of Parliament, Provincial leaders, District leaders, Women and Youth leaders and other members and supporters.

Meanwile,