First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has refuted some social media reports attributed to him and his son Kaweche Kaunda regarding the shooting of two people that occurred last week in Lusaka.

This is according to a statement issued to the media in Lusaka today, by the Administrative Assistant to the first President, Rodrick Ngolo.

Mr. Ngolo explained that at no point did Dr. Kaunda or his son Kaweche give an interview to the media advising Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo concerning the two incidents.

“His Excellency Dr. Kaunda is concerned and disturbed by social media reports attributed to him and his son Mr. Kaweche Kaunda regarding the shooting of Mr. Nsama Nsama and Mr. Joseph Kaunda. At no point did speak to the media to advise Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo regarding the two incidents,” he said.

He noted that Dr. Kaunda is aware that President Edgar Lungu has requested a report from the Inspector General of Police, adding that it would be prejudiced for him to make any comments.

Mr. Ngolo added that Dr. Kaunda enjoys a cordial relationship with Mr. Kampyongo and can by calling him directly at any time hence it would be strange for Dr. Kaunda to speak to him through social media.

He further stated that whenever, Dr. Kaunda would like to inform the general public that when he has something in the mind to share with the public he always speaks through the mainstream media and not through social media.