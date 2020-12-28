The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) has urged political parties to sensitize and to encourage women to participate in decision making positions as they are cardinal in the development of the country.

ZNWL Executive Director Juliet Chibuta said people in appointing authority should ensure that women are selected in decision making positions at both political and in public service level in line with the Zambian constitution.

Mrs Chibuta said during a sensitization meeting for women aimed at encouraging participate in decision making positions in Rufunsa district.

Mrs Chibuta cited article 259 of the Zambian Constitution which stipulates that all appointing authorities at whatever level should ensure that there is gender equality in all decision making positions.

Meanwhile Rufunsa district Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson, Emmanuel Tembo urged women to support each other into decision making positions.

“It is now time for women to learn to support each other if the government is to achieve the 50/50 in decision making positions,” he said.

And Chairperson for the United Party for National Development (UPND) Florence Chakufyali said positions should be shared equally so that women are actively involved in decision making positions at both political and public service levels.

In 2019 the Zambia National Women’s Lobby rolled out a programme in Rufunsa district of supporting women participation in decision making positions as well as improving their academic qualifications.