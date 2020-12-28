9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 28, 2020
Economy
Tourism PS calls for setting up of online shops

By Chief Editor
Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Auxilia Ponga has called on Regional and District Cultural Affairs officers to be creative and make the Ministry vibrant in 2021.

Dr. Ponga called on the officers to create linkages and networks by partnering with the corporate entities operating in their regions to actualize the cultural affairs development dream.

She said this during a virtual meeting with Department of Arts and Culture officers based in the regions.

“In 2021, the staff’s performance will be measured by how many jobs they will create in their areas of operation and how much the districts will contribute to the Gross Domestic Product,” Dr Ponga noted.

She also called on the department to work with the Regional Tourism Development and Research Officers to make traditional ceremonies more attractive for both domestic and international tourists.

Dr Ponga further urged the officers to look at setting up online shops that will cater for women working groups in the arts space.

And Director of Arts and Culture Patricia Muyamwa said there is enough potential in the creative sector with the ability to generate income in the country.

She said the communities in the regions should be coordinated to create enough mechanisms for the international markets.

“There is already a 5,000 demand for makenge bags and baskets from Western Province and there is need for the officers to mobilize communities in such areas,” Ms. Muyamwa noted.

This was contained in a statement made available to Zanis by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe in Lusaka today.

