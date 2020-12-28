9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 28, 2020
UCZ pledges commitment in inculcating good morals in Zambia

By Chief Editor
Outgoing UCZ St Paul’s consistory pastor, in Kasama, Reverend Charles Musonda says there is need for the church to offer guidance to people on issues affecting them.

Reverend Musonda says it is for this reason that the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) pledges to inculcate good morals among its congregants and the general public, in general.

Speaking during a farewell Church service in his honour, outgoing UCZ St Paul’s consistory pastor, Reverend explained that many times youths tend to engage in illicit vices due to lack of knowledge on the dangers.

” As a church we need to guide young people on the right paths to take in life, ” he added.

The clergy highlighted indulgence in political violence as some of the vices that youths need to be discouraged from engaging in.

” Am pledging to compliment government efforts by sensitising the youths on the dangers of political violence,” said the Reverend.

Meanwhile, officiating at the farewell event , Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa commended the Reverend for serving the church with outmost dedication and commitment.

” Your hard work had been seen and because of that this consistory and Kasama district at large will forever be grateful, ” he added.

The lawmaker has since re-affirmed government’s continued effort to working with the clergy in building a country built on Christian values.

And Speaking on behalf of the church Duncan Nkonde has expressed gratitude to Reverend Charles Musonda for bring a good leader who had help to promote spiritual growth among community members.

Mr. Nkole has commended the clergy for rendering support to vulnerable people whenever he is called upon.

