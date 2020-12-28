The Zambia Police has thanked families of the late former National Prosecutor Nsama Chipyoka and United Party for National Development supporter (UPND) Joseph Kaunda for interring their beloved ones in a dignified manner.
Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo regretted the deaths of the two which she alleged happened as a result of public disturbance, when the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema appeared for questioning at Police Headquarters.
Speaking in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka, Ms. Katongo disclosed that the Police are aware of the 32 busses that were used to ferry UPND carders to Police Headquarters in guise of giving solidarity to their party leader and have since instituted investigations with the view to impound them.
She called on Zambians, regardless of their standing in society, to always adhere to the public order act before carrying out public meetings to avoid confrontations from the law enforcers.
“It should be understood that the Public Order Act regulates assemblies, public meetings and processions in this Country and section 5 (4) demands that persons intending to assemble or convene a public meeting, procession or demonstration should give police notice of their intention to do so. This provision does not exempt those that want to give solidarity by gathering in a public place,” Ms. Katongo explained.
She stated that as her institution is mandated to provide security to the general public, people ought to understand that the Police are privileged to have upper hand information, hence should have confidence in their work.
Ms. Katongo noted that illegal public gathers usually embrace criminal minded people with the motive of pushing their own selfish agenda at the expense of discrediting government institutions for keeping law and order.
She urged members of the public to restrain themselves from commenting on issues that they may not fully understand because they may end up sympathizing with perpetrators of heinous crimes.
She informed that, as the country prepares for the 2021 general elections, the Zambia Police will never tolerate any scheme by any political party which has potential to cause anarchy in the country.
“As Zambia Police, our resolve is to protect the people of Zambia from any form of criminality and we shall do just that in fulfilling our Constitutional mandate,” she pointed out.
Ms. Katongo warned those who wish to engage themselves in lawless activities during the election period the law will apply to them.
Thanking not apologize you police is this a report you are have given Mr President
Enforce the law by bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book first, then tell us that that act was unacceptable, the automatically we will believe that the police are doing their job and we will abide by the law.
Now don’t enforce it wrongly
We expect nothing less from you ba ZP. We know that you are working in very difficult circumstances as we approach elections. We ask you to fully investigate these unfortunate deaths and bring to book all those who led to this disturbance. Clear appeals were made prior to this day advising all political players to refrain from having cadres escort them due to the heightened political tension. So can you please bring to book especially the leaders who had responsibilities to ensure that no cadres followed them. We are tired of opposition misbehaving and always blaming others for their f00lishness. Can you deal with them
What I don’t understand is why the police were given orders to kill unarmed innocent citizens. We say the police were ordered to kill people because it does not make sense that officers can use live ammunition without an intent to kill. Anyone who draws a gun, points it at someone and pulls the trigger has a clear intention to kill. That action becomes meditated murder.
Uyu malepe alibbe
Very irritating
please do it in accordance wit the law… killing of individuals is not keeping law and order… it is murder … it is goes against the law itself…
Selective not equity law
You failed to stop the gassings of our people , looks like you are only good at stoping UPND gatherings , and trailing HH,
Everything else , you fail miserably.
Ms. Katongo don’t insult our intelligence. There was no fracas except the shooting down of innocent unarmed citizens.
HH is the leader of the argest opposition party in Zambia and don’t expect his supporters to applaud you 1diots when are busily stiffening people’s freedom.
YOU EXCUTED THOSE 2 VITIMS PERIOD. YOU MURDERED THEM IN COLD BLOOD.
The best you can do is to shut your stinky smelly mouth for now.
“Protect Zambians from any form of criminality”….
I suppose if you are not PF you are not a Zambian. Choosing to gather with other Zambians in the open for a common cause or going for a lunch-beak makes you a criminal? And impounding busses is a solution? You know not that which you speak of.
Madam, the police are not a security detail for the Easy Money Class who take K2 million to buy groceries. Be fair.
What a lie! We all know that Zambia Police is ready to protect only Lungu