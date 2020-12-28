The Zambia Police has thanked families of the late former National Prosecutor Nsama Chipyoka and United Party for National Development supporter (UPND) Joseph Kaunda for interring their beloved ones in a dignified manner.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo regretted the deaths of the two which she alleged happened as a result of public disturbance, when the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema appeared for questioning at Police Headquarters.

Speaking in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka, Ms. Katongo disclosed that the Police are aware of the 32 busses that were used to ferry UPND carders to Police Headquarters in guise of giving solidarity to their party leader and have since instituted investigations with the view to impound them.

She called on Zambians, regardless of their standing in society, to always adhere to the public order act before carrying out public meetings to avoid confrontations from the law enforcers.

“It should be understood that the Public Order Act regulates assemblies, public meetings and processions in this Country and section 5 (4) demands that persons intending to assemble or convene a public meeting, procession or demonstration should give police notice of their intention to do so. This provision does not exempt those that want to give solidarity by gathering in a public place,” Ms. Katongo explained.

She stated that as her institution is mandated to provide security to the general public, people ought to understand that the Police are privileged to have upper hand information, hence should have confidence in their work.

Ms. Katongo noted that illegal public gathers usually embrace criminal minded people with the motive of pushing their own selfish agenda at the expense of discrediting government institutions for keeping law and order.

She urged members of the public to restrain themselves from commenting on issues that they may not fully understand because they may end up sympathizing with perpetrators of heinous crimes.

She informed that, as the country prepares for the 2021 general elections, the Zambia Police will never tolerate any scheme by any political party which has potential to cause anarchy in the country.

“As Zambia Police, our resolve is to protect the people of Zambia from any form of criminality and we shall do just that in fulfilling our Constitutional mandate,” she pointed out.

Ms. Katongo warned those who wish to engage themselves in lawless activities during the election period the law will apply to them.