Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Health
People's ignorance on GMO's worries NBA

By Chief Editor
The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) says it is concerned with the misinformation surrounding the misconception of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) products in the country.

NBA Communications Officer Sandra Lombe pointed out that the general public has been fed wrong information on GEMO products.

Ms Lombe who speaking at the end of the year NBA press briefing in Lusaka today, stressed that the authority is saddened with the knowledge gap on GEMOs among members of the public.

She notes that the authority is worried with the myths and misconception attached to the GMO products in the country.

“The myths and misconceptions that surround the GEMO’s status in the country leave us worried and concerned because of the same miss information.

We note with sadness how the general public are being fed with misinformation on the GEMOs,” she said.

“The greatest challenge we face as an authority is the knowledge gap we have identified and noticed among the general public as regards to issues relating to Genetically Modified Organisms,” She said.

And the NBA says porous border entry points in some parts of the country are a source of concern.

“The porous border points in some areas are also a source of serious concern to us as they may be entry points for smuggled GMOs and other products.”

Ms Lombe disclosed that some people are using illegal point of entries to smuggle in GMO products.

She however issued that the authority has put in place measures to control inflow of GMO’s.

Commenting on the import payment issued by NBA in 2020, Ms Lombe revealed that the authority has issued seven import permits which are valid for five years each.

She explained that the issued import permits allow companies to import into the country GMO’s which are subjected to screening by the authority.

  2. Very bad reporting. What myths and misconceptions is Sandra Lombe talking about. Why can’t she outline them so that we prove her wrong. When people in the western world are moving away from GMO and going back to natural, organic food, imwe that’s when you’re doing the opposite. Are you so blind to see that nothing is better than the original?

  3. Sandra Lombe don’t behave like a politician expressing sorrow and misery. Concerns associated with safety of modified germplasms are of natural variables and quantitative nature. So mention those myths based on data and evidence, and I mean research based evidence. I don’t blame your organization but were formed without R and D handles.

