A combined team of veterinary officers and Zambia Police in Luampa District has intercepted and slaughtered six herds of cattle smuggled from Mongu enrooted to Nkayema district in Western Province.

ZANIS reports that Luampa District Commissioner Winnie Kamayoyo confirmed today that six herds of cattle moving from Mongu district to Nkeyema through Luampa District were impounded by alert Veterinary Officers at Mwandasengo area in Luampa.

And Acting District Veterinary Officer Simwanza Suwilanji said the ban for the movement and slaughter of livestock in Western Province was still in effect as a control measure to the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

He said the impounded animals have been sloughed and disposed-off in accordance with sections 6 (1) (a) (b) and 33 of the Animal Health Act No. 27 of 2010.

Mr Simwanza cautioned livestock farmers in the district to desist from such illegal activities as it will cost their animals.

He further warned that the disease is of national importance and the government is spending a lot of money on the fight against FMD.

He has since appealed to stakeholders to partner with government in sensitizing livestock farmers on the dangers of illegal stock movement.

The animals belonged to a teacher identified as Maxwell Nalumago of Mongu District.