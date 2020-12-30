Photo Gallery Updated: December 30, 2020 The commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation in Pictures By Chief Editor December 30, 2020 41 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery The commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation in... Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Vice President Inonge Wina being welcomed by Minister of National Guidance and religious affairs Godfridah Sumaili during the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Vice President Inonge Wina, Minister of National Guidance and religious affairs Godfridah Sumaili and Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri during the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Bishop Joshua Banda confers with former Vice President Nevers Mumba during the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Christians from different churches following the proceedings during the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Worship Connection Choir singing at the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Christians from different churches following the proceedings during the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Christians from different churches following the proceedings during the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Vice President Inonge Wina officiating at the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Vice President Inonge Wina officiating at the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Vice President Inonge Wina confers with former Vice President Nevers Mumba during the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Vice President Inonge Wina flanked by Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri and Minister of Labour Joyce Simukoko confers with former Vice President Nevers Mumba being shortly after officiating at the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS The clergy praying and worship during the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS The clergy praying and worship during the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Minister of National Guidance and religious affairs Godfridah Sumaili speaking during the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Defence and Security Choir singing during the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation at mulungushi international conference centre yesterday. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. 